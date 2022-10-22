PREP CROSS COUNTRY Duncan, McPherson win region meet Daily News Oct 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood’s Cates Duncan and Barren County’s Chesney McPherson claimed individual titles in the Class 3A, Region 2 cross country meet on Saturday at Thomas Nelson High School.Duncan won with a time of 15 minutes, 51.07 seconds to beat Meade County’s Mikie Carnell. Greenwood’s Jacob Johnston finished fifth with a time of 16:24.23.Meade County won the boys’ team title, with Grayson County second. Greenwood finished third and Bowling Green fourth to qualify for next week’s state meet. Barren County’s Brody Miller, Logan County’s Sam Larson and South Warren’s Smith Carter advanced as individual qualifiers.McPherson won with a time of 18:28.2. Greenwood’s Kaydee Wooldridge was second with a time of 19:36.03, while Barren County’s Gracie Reed finished third.South Warren had a trio finish in the top 10 with Ryleigh Johnson placing third, Abby Overbay fourth and Katelyn Best finishing seventh.Greenwood’s Lily Clark was ninth, with teammate Claire Ellington 10th. South Warren won the girls’ team title, with Greenwood second and Barren County third. All three teams advance to next week’s state meet.Bowling Green’s Kathryn Harris and Adelyn Drane advanced as individual qualifiers.In Class A, Region 2 the Edmonson County boys’ team advanced after a third-place finish -- led by a sixth-place finish by Brandon Lindsey.On the girls’ side, Edmonson County’s Cariann Williams and Kenadi Swihart advanced as individual qualifiers.In Friday’s Class 2A meet, Warren East boys and girls both advanced to next week’s state meet. The Warren East boys’ finished second, while the girls’ team placed fourth.Butler County boys’ also advanced with a third-place finish. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Region 2 Cross Country Cates Duncan Greenwood Chesney Mcpherson Barren County Logan County South Warren Bowling Green Edmonson County Warren East Butler County Meet Sport Qualifier Team Duncan Third Meade County Recommended for you