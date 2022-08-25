The Bowling Green softball team will have a new head coach for the upcoming season, with Shae Dunn formally introduced Thursday at Bowling Green High School.
The Orlinda, Tenn., native played softball and basketball at East Robertson High School and was a four-year starter for Cumberland University – graduating in 2020.
Now she will be asked to guide a Bowling Green program that has steadily improved under former coach Demont Franklin. The Lady Purples finished with 11 wins last season.
Dunn said she has family living in Franklin, so despite the unfamiliarity with the area she was eager to guide this program.
“As a coach I wanted to be closer to my family,” Dunn said. “When this came open I jumped on it. I wanted to be a part of this. A lot of my cousins went to school here. I just felt the pride … it was outstanding.”
It’s been almost a decade since Bowling Green has advanced to the Region 4 tournament. The Lady Purples lost in the region final in 2013 to eventual state champion Greenwood.
While Warren East is no longer in the district, the Lady Purples still face the challenge of South Warren – which advanced to the state semifinals last season – and Greenwood in their quest to contend for a district and region crown.
Dunn said she is eager to tackle that challenge.
“I’m very driven,” Dunn said. “I think the best part is I don’t really know the other teams that well. I’m not very shy about working hard. You asked anybody that has ever played with me, against me or I played for I’m the last one at practice all the time. I put in the work and instill that this is the way we will play the game.”
Dunn will spend the next few weeks getting to know the players and organizing offseason workouts in preparation for next spring.
“Offseason is where you make players,” Dunn said. “Anybody who is willing to come out to practice, I am willing to work with them. Most of all I am excited to get to know them because I don’t really know anybody so far. That’s the best part – getting to know them and having fun.
“I’m really excited to put my own stamp on this (program) and really get to know the girls.”
– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.