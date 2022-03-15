Greenwood's Rhett Dysholm hit a home run and drove in a pair of runs to lead the host Gators to a season-opening 9-2 baseball win over Butler County on Monday.
Ethan Groff was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs, Bryson Brockman had an RBI double, and Joseph Rahill and Zachary Davis each drove in a run for Greenwood (1-0).
On the mound, starting pitcher James Russell earned the win after allowing two unearned runs off two hits and a walk while striking out seven batters in six innings. Groff finished up with a scoreless seventh, striking out two.
Kolton Hudson was 2-for-3 with a double to lead Butler County (0-1).
Greenwood was back in action Tuesday with a home game against Daviess County. Butler County was set to host Breckinridge County on Tuesday.
Owensboro 10, Edmonson County 3
Edmonson County dropped a 10-3 decision to visiting Owensboro in its season opener Monday.
The Wildcats tallied 10 hits in the loss. Cole Saling was 2-for-3 with two doubles, Daren Alexander went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base, and Gavyn Minyard was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Andrew Talley and Ty Brantley added RBIs for the Wildcats in the loss.
Edmonson County (0-1) was set to visit McLean County on Tuesday.
Softball
Franklin-Simpson 16, Monroe County 0
Host Franklin-Simpson rolled past Monroe County for a 16-0 win in four innings Monday.
Haley Fowler led the Lady Wildcats at the plate with a 4-for-4 day that included three doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs. Allie Utley was 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored, two stolen bases and three RBIs. Zori Stout added a 2-for-3 day with three RBIs, Kloie Smith had a double and two RBIs, Shelby Caudill was 2-for-4 with a double, Gracie Arnemann scored twice and had an RBI, Hanna Arthur added two RBIs and Lexi Holleman chipped in with an RBI in the win.
Arthur started in the circle and earned the win, allowing just one hit while striking out three in the complete-game effort.
Franklin-Simpson (1-0) hosts Trinity (Whitesville) on Saturday.