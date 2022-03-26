The Greenwood baseball team was unable to overcome some early troubles, falling 12-8 to Anderson County in the Greenwood High School Hot Rods Classic on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Anderson County used a big first inning to take control and Greenwood was unable to complete the late comeback. The Gators dropped to 1-1 in the two-day event after winning 8-5 over Ohio County on Friday. Greenwood (3-3) was scheduled to face Collins on Saturday evening.
“Overall I thought for the most part that we didn’t pitch it too bad,” Greenwood coach Jason Jaggers said. “We are throwing guys out there that are getting their first varsity experience – two of those guys did today. We made a few mistakes that kind of led to about five or six runs.
“We have to clean that up, but that’s some youth. We’ll get better with experience.”
Anderson County (5-3) exploded for six runs in the top of the first, chasing starter Blake Marks. The Bearcats sent 11 batters to the plate, with Brady Klink’s three-run double the big blow in the inning.
Greenwood got two back in the bottom of the first – including an RBI double by Rhett Dysolm – but Anderson County added a run in the second and a three-run double from Tyler Walton in the third to push the margin back to 10-2.
Greenwood tried to rally with three runs in the third and RBI singles by Dysolm and Bryson Brockman in the fourth to make the score 10-7.
Anderson County added two in the fifth, with Greenwood getting a run back in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to 12-8.
Greenwood put two runners on in the sixth and one in the seventh, but both rallies were thwarted by inning-ending double plays.
“Our guys didn’t bat an eye,” Jaggers said. “They have no quit in them. We fought back and put ourselves in position. The ball didn’t bounce our way a few times, but other than that the guys continued to compete.”
Dysholm finished with three hits and two RBIs, while Brockman had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Dysholm drove in three in Friday’s win over Ohio County, while Brockman had two hits – including a triple on Friday.
“I wouldn’t trade Brockman or Rhett for anybody,” Jaggers said. “I think they are two of the best hitters in the region – if not the state. They prove it day in and day out.”
Zach Davis had three runs scored for Greenwood against Anderson County.
ACHS 613 020 0 – 12 11 4
GHS 203 210 0 – 8 8 4
WP: Robinson LP: Marks
– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.