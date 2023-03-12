Warren East's boys and South Warren's girls claimed team victories in the season-opening Warren County/BG City All-Comers track and field meet held Saturday at Warren Central.
The Raiders tallied 105 points to outpace Bowling Green (97), Greenwood (73), South Warren (46) and Warren Central (27) in the boys' meet, while South Warren totaled 111 points to top Warren East (101), Greenwood (91), Warren Central (32) and Bowling Green (11) in the girls' competition.
In the boys' meet, Warren East got individual wins from Isiah Summers in the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches), Simon Ghee in the shot put (42-09.50) and Emmanuel Summers in the discus (115-00). The Raiders also won two relays, with Jacob Dockey, Trevor Hudnall, Sincere Smith and Caiden Neal combining to win the 1,600-meter relay (4 minutes, 05.72 seconds), and Sean Root, Joshua Miller, Dockery and Hudnall teaming up to take first in the 3,200 relay (9:32.55).
Easton Barlow scored firsts in the 100 (11.37) and triple jump (42-11.50) to pace runner-up Bowling Green. The Purples also got wins from Jon Hunter in the 400 (53.21), Michael House in the 3,200 (10:32.79) and Dontaie Rucker in the long jump (20-07.75). BG's Hunter, Mohammed Abdulkader, Barlow and Rucker combined to win the 800 relay (1:34.93).
Greenwood had a pair of two-time winners, as Cates Duncan posted victories in both the 800 (1:58.52) and 1,600 (4:23.58), and Drew Smothers was first in the 110 hurdles (17.17) and 300 hurdles (45.56). Timmy Sohn added a win in the pole vault (10-00.00) for the Gators.
South Warren's Kaiden Todd, Jake Carter, Drayson Moore and Austin Smith teamed up to win the 400 relay (48.14).
Deanglo Patterson picked up a win in the 200 (24.30) for Warren Central.
In the girls' competition, South Warren tallied event wins by Megan Kitchens in the 400 (1:03.01), Zoie Elrod in the 300 hurdles (52.87), Alexandra Chumbley in the shot put (30-01.75) and Nailah Nwanguma in the discus (99-08). The Spartans' quartet of Katelyn Best, Molly Robertson, Jasmine Abacan and Bailey James added a win in the 3,200 relay (11:06.40).
Amiyah Carter claimed wins in the long jump (15-03.75) and triple jump (32-10.00) for the runner-up Lady Raiders. East also got individual wins from Tayanah Woods in the 100 hurdles (18.08) and Brelynn Wardlow in the high jump (5-00) and won three relays. Cheyenne Stark, Reagan Lawson, Annesha Hamilton and Nahomy Miralda won the 400 relay (55.71). Madison Lawson, Reagan Lawson, Nahomy Miralda and Wardlow combined for first in the 800 relay (1:56.75). Ophia Miralda, Reagan Lawson, Kendall Meeks and Bailey Locks teamed up to win the 1,600 relay (5:02.94).
Kylee Sutton scored wins in the 800 (2:28.78) and 1,600 (5:18.91) to lead Greenwood, which also got individual wins from Anna Drexel in the 100 (12.48), Myra Jones in the 200 (27.06), Kaydee Wooldridge in the 3,200 (11:42.37) and Jessica Peterson in the pole vault (7-00.00).