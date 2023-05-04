South Warren and Greenwood tied for the girls' team championship, while Warren East took the boys' title in the Sky Conference meet Friday at South Warren High School.
In the girls' competition, South Warren and Greenwood finished with 113 points apiece. Warren East was third with 107 points, followed by Bowling Green (58), Franklin-Simpson (51), Butler County (46), Warren Central (39), South Middle (38.5), Russellville (27), Logan County (22.5), Glasgow (21), Barren County (10) and Warren East Middle (5).
The Raiders tallied 143 points to win the boys' meet. Butler County (112) was next, followed by Bowling Green (89), Greenwood (86), Logan County (60), Warren Central (55), South Warren (35), Glasgow (31), Russellville (26), Franklin-Simpson (9), Barren County (6), Warren East Middle (6) and South Middle (5).
Greenwood's Kaydee Wooldridge broke a nine-year-old meet record in winning the girls' 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 21.13 seconds. The Lady Gators' quartet of Lily Clark, Kylee Sutton, Charlotte Johnson and Claire Ellington also broke a nine-year-old meet record with their first-place finish in the 3,200 relay (9:43.82).
Clark added an individual win in the 400 (1:02.62), Myra Jones won the 200 (26.75) and Hannah Boddeker took first in the long jump (13-09.00). Jones, Abby Walker, Hannah Wiles and Anna Drexel won the 400 relay (51.20), and the Lady Gators' Maggie Byers, Walker, Caroline Freeman and Clark took first in the 1,600 relay (4:33.65).
South Warren's girls got individual wins from Megan Kitchens in the 800 (2:23.42), Alexandra Chumbley in the shot put (30 feet, 05.00 inches) and Nailah Nwanguma in the discus (99-01).
Warren East's Brelynn Wardlow set a new meet record in winning the high jump (5-04). Also for the Lady Raiders, Tayanah Woods won both the 100 hurdles (17.02) and 300 hurdles (49.93), Amiyah Carter took first in the 100 (13.00) and Madison Lawson won the triple jump (32-04.50).
Franklin-Simpson's Kaelyn Halmon, Sa'niya Downey, Vanessa Ray and Lyniah Brown took first in the 800 relay (1:54.60).
Barren County's Chesney McPherson set a new meet record with her win in the 1,600 (5:06.56).
Trevor Hudnall and Romello Meade paced Warren East with two individual event wins apiece in the boys' meet. Hudnall won both the 800 (2:02.18) and 1,600 (4:30.49), while Meade took first in the 110 hurdles (16.00) and 300 hurdles (40.63).
Other individual winners for the Raiders were Isiah Summers in the high jump (6-02) and Dratavyn Barber in the shot put (46-06.00). East's Isaiah Ghee, Meade, Connor Doyle and Le Quentin Flippin won the 400 relay (44.90).
Runner-up Butler County got individual wins from Kyle Chambers in the 400 (52.21) and Parker Smith in the 3,200 (10:18.26). The Bears' Gage Beasley, Ryder Harbaugh, Landon Henderson and Chambers won the 1,600 relay (3:40.71), while Butler's Harbaugh, Case Hooten, Henderson and Smith combined for first in the 3,200 relay (8:39.29).
Jon Hunter scored a win in the triple jump (43-10.00) for Bowling Green. The Purples' Hunter, Julian Wright, Dontae Rucker and Turner Siddens teamed up to win the 800 relay (1:32.81).
Kadin Switzer provided the lone event win for Logan County, taking first in the discus (117-01).
Warren Central's Deanglo Patterson won a pair of events, taking first in the 100 (11.56) and 200 (23.39). Malik Jefferson added a win in the long jump (20-04.00) for the Dragons.