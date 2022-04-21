Warren East won the girls’ competition and the host Gators took first place in the boys’ meet Tuesday in the Greenwood All Comers track and field meet.
The Lady Raiders tallied 105 points to top runner-up Warren Central (92.50). South Warren was third (80), followed by Edmonson County (65), Greenwood (64), Butler County (56), Bowling Green (47.5), Logan County (35), Franklin-Simpson (25), Russellville (23) and Portland (Tenn.) (20).
Greenwood’s boys’ tallied 123 points, followed by Warren East (93), Bowling Green (76), South Warren (69.5), Butler County (67.5), Logan County (56), Warren Central (54), Edmonson County (43), Portland (Tenn.) (36), Franklin-Simpson (27) and Russellville (25).
In the girls’ meet, Amiyah Carter claimed champion Warren East’s only event victory by winning the long jump (15 feet, 4.50 inches).
Warren Central got wins from Shukuru M’Munga in the 100-meter hurdles (19.02 seconds), Yapembe Yagabo in the high jump (5-00) and Mia Cardillo in the triple jump (32-08.75). The Lady Dragons’ 400 relay of M’Munga, Maggie Meister, Artilla McGinnis-Boyd and Ariana Simmons also took first place in 55.39 seconds.
Third place South Warren got a win from Megan Kitchens in the 400 (1:01.92), while Butler County’s Caroline Chambers won the 300 hurdles (56.52).
Edmonson County’s Karrington Peger was a two-time winner, placing first in the shot put (30-05.50) and discus (97-00). The Lady Cats’ quartet of Cariann Williams, Caroline Parsley, Jenna Cook and Kenadi Swihart won the 3,200 relay (11:18.13).
Greenwood tallied individual wins by Anna Drexel in the 200 (26.86), Finley Johnson in the 3,200 (13:16.37) and Jessica Peterson in the pole vault (7-06). The Lady Gators’ Myra Jones, Caroline Freeman, Hannah Wiles and Drexel teamed up to win the 800 relay (1:51.63).
Bowling Green’s 1,600 relay of Lillybeth Bryant, Stella Miner, Bailee Woods and Jasiyah Franklin won in 5:15.14.
Logan County’s Samarah Dowell took first-place honors in the 100 (13.28).
In the boys’ meet, Greenwood claimed individual wins by Cates Duncan in the 800 (1:58.08) and James Salchli in the shot put (44-06.50). The Gators’ TelTel Long, Hayden Harrell, Caleb Williams and Ira Matheos teamed up to win the 800 relay (1:36.15), while Greenwood’s Gavin Law, Andrew Thomas, Hunter Cleary and Sam Sanders took first in the 3,200 relay (9:04.24).
Warren East’s Trent Arterburn won the 300 hurdles (45.73) and pole vault (9-00), while the Raiders’ Kavon Faison took first in the long jump (19-10.50).
Bowling Green’s Easton Barlow won the triple jump (42-04.50), while South Warren claimed wins by Jerin Lyvers in the 400 (57.95) and Charlie Hendrix in the 110 hurdles (16.50).
Butler County’s Josh Morris won the 100 (11.14) and 200 (23.12). The Bears’ Parker Smith, Zach Phelps, Morris and Landon Binion combined to win the 1,600 relay (3:33.84).
Logan County tallied wins by Sam Larson in the 1,600 (5:05.26) and 3,200 (11:00.01), and Hunter Holloway in the high jump (6-02).
Warren Central’s Win Htun took first-place honors in the discus (122-08), while the Dragons’ Malik Jefferson, Izayiah Villafuerte, Deanglo Patterson and Summy Manirakiza combined to win the 400 relay (46.34).