Warren East's girls' track and field team edged Greenwood by a point in the Sky Conference track and field meet held Saturday at South Warren.
The Lady Raiders totaled 129 points to edge Greenwood (128) for the girls' title, while the Gators won the boys' competition with 147 points.
Tayanah Bailey posted a first-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (17.50 seconds) and Jillian Harrell won the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 2 inches to lead the Lady Raiders.
For the Lady Gators, Erin Heltsley won the 800 meters (2:36.20) and Rachel Evans posted a first-place finish in the 300 hurdles (56.90).
Host South Warren was third in the girls' meet with 126.5 points, followed by Warren Central (92), Bowling Green (62.5), Barren County (48.5) and Russellville (12.5).
The Spartans got individual wins from Megan Kitchens in the 400 (1:03.20), Kennedy Coradini in the shot put (26-00.00) and Nailah Nwanguma in the discus (79-09).
South Warren's Madeline Irvin, Lilly Degehart, Kate Chiddister and Karson Deaton teamed to win the 800 relay in 1:59.10. The Spartans also claimed a first-place finish as the only team competing in the 1,600 relay (4:54.40), and South's Taylor Brown, Kitchens, Ryleigh Johnson and Anslee Crosby won the 3,200 relay (10:11.90).
Warren Central's girls tallied firsts by La Auhnni Lewis in the 100 (12.80), Jaida Tooley in the high jump (5-00) and Mia Cardillo in the triple jump (30-10.50). The Lady Dragons' quartet of Cardillo, Kabozya Yagabo, Nayda Espinola and Kelsey Lazo added a win in the 400 relay (54.30).
Barren County got girls' wins from Chesney McPherson in the 1,600 (5:39.10) and Gracie Reed in the 3,200 (11:29.40), and Russellville's Jermani Morris won the 200 (29.30).
In the boys' meet, Greenwood's Cates Duncan won both the 800 (2:05.60) and 1,600 (4:34.20) and teammate Sebastian Conwell swept the throws with wins in the shot put (39-11.00) and discus (117-06).
Drew Smothers added a victory in the 300 hurdles (48.50) for the Gators.
South Warren finished second in the boys' meet with 139.5 points, followed by Bowling Green (114), Warren Central (73), Warren East (59.5), Barren County (50) and Russellville (10).
The Spartans tallied individual wins from Hunter Clemons in the 3,200 (10:25.80) and Morgan Ray in the 110 hurdles (18.70). South Warren's Brandon Irvin, Bryce McAlister, Clemons and Noah Graham combined for a win in the 3,200 relay (8:53.30).
Bowling Green's Easton Barlow was a two-time winner with firsts in the long jump (17-05.50) and triple jump (38-01.00), and Thomas Tinius added a first in the 400 (54.90) for the Purples.
Bowling Green's Javy Bunton, Barlow, Jaden Shannon and Dylan Echols teamed up to win the 400 relay (46.60), and the Purples also scored a win in the 1,600 relay (8:53.30).
Warren Central got wins from Deanglo Patterson in the 200 (24.90) and Jace Carver in the high jump (5-06).
Barren County's Jamarcus Miley won the 100 (11.30), while the Trojans' quartet of Will Davis, Tyler Wilson, Drew Fisher and Miley took first in the 800 relay (1:41.30).