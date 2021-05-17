Host Warren East won the girls' championship in Saturday's Raider Classic track and field meet.
The Lady Raiders tallied 124 points to top the 16-team field. Greenwood was second with 111 points, while South Warren (fourth, 75 points), Warren Central (fifth, 74), Barren County (tied for sixth, 43), Bowling Green (10th, 21), Franklin-Simpson (11th, 13), Edmonson County (13th, six), Allen County-Scottsville (15th, three) and Logan County (16th, two) rounded out the local schools competing in the meet.
John Hardin won the boys' competition with 105 points, with Greenwood again taking runner-up honors with 95. Bowling Green was fourth with 71 points, followed by Warren East (fifth, 62), Warren Central (sixth, 53), South Warren (seventh, 49), Barren County (tied for 10th, 32), Logan County (12th, 24), Franklin-Simpson (13th, five), Edmonson County (14th, four) and Allen County-Scottsville (16th, three).
In the girls' meet, Warren East's Tayanah Woods swept the hurdles events, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 17.09 seconds and taking first in the 300 hurdles in 51.57. The Lady Raiders also got individual wins from Amiyah Carter in the long jump (16 feet, 9.75 inches) and Laila Sells in the discus (87-01).
Warren Central tallied individual wins by La'Auhnni Lewis in the 100 meters (12.80), Jaida Tooley in the high jump (5-06) and Mia Cardillo in the triple jump (32-04.50). The Lady Dragons' quartet of Cardillo, Arianna Simmons, Tooley and Lewis also claimed first place in the 800 relay (1:48.71).
Barren County's Chesney McPherson was a two-time winner, taking first in both the 1,600 (5:34.32) and 3,200 (12:12.03). Makayla Brooks also claimed a win for the Trojanettes in the pole vault (9-00.00).
Greenwood's Sebastian Conwell paced his team in the boys' meet, winning both the discus (123-01) and shot put (42-02.75). Cole Jackson added a win for the Gators in the 1,600 (4:31.45).
Bowling Green's Thomas Tinius won the 400 (52.27) and Easton Barlow took first in the triple jump (41-06.50). The Purples' Dylan Echols, Jaden Shannon, Barlow and Javy Bunton combined for a win in the 400 relay (45.12).
Barren County's Will Fant claimed a win in the pole vault (10-06.00).