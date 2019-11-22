Olivia Price is proud to be a future Panther, but she’s not ready to give up being a Lady Raider just yet.
Price, a three-sport standout for Warren East, signed her national letter of intent to play college softball at Eastern Illinois during a ceremony at the school Friday. Soon enough, she had to wrap things up to get to basketball practice.
That’s the sport that has Price’s full attention right now, just like in the fall it was volleyball and come springtime it will be back to softball where Price will again play a major role in Warren East’s highly successful program.
Warren East softball coach Philip McKinney, who started coaching many of his current players including Price as 6- and 7-year-olds, said for a long time he wasn’t sure which sport would remain in her future. He did know early on that she had the real shot to play at the collegiate level.
“You could see that she had a chance to develop into a pretty good athlete,” McKinney said. “To be honest with you, in elementary and maybe middle school we didn’t know if it was going to be softball or basketball. If today we were here and she was signing to play college basketball somewhere, that wouldn’t have surprised me either. But I think she really fell in love with softball somewhere during that time and it really took off.”
Price has been a major contributor in Warren East’s back-to-back appearances in the KHSAA state softball tournament championship game. Last season, Price was ultra-productive in the heart of the Lady Raiders’ batting order. Her 58 RBIs topped the team, and she finished with eight home runs, 13 doubles and five triples to go along with a .412 batting average.
“It seemed like every time she got up to bat, there was always at least two on or the bases loaded,” McKinney said. “I think she had two games last year where she had eight RBIs in a single game.
“... I could see her leading off or batting two (at Eastern Illinois). We don’t need her to do that here. We need her to drive in runs and that’s exactly what she’s done.”
That production, plus a successful travel ball season, helped draw the attention of incoming Eastern Illinois softball coach Tara Archibald.
“Olivia is a five-tool player. She can play any outfield position, covers a lot of ground and has a very strong arm,” Archibald said in a news release announcing the signing. “She is a triple threat from the left side of the plate. She can lay down a bunt, steal a base and hit home runs. On top of all that, she is also a talented pitcher who we expect to throw a lot of innings for us as well.”
Price is looking forward to a heavy workload with the Panthers – after all, it’s what she’s used to handling at Warren East.
“They want to keep me on the field basically the whole time,” Price said. “Whether it’s pitch, hit, run, outfield, like basically anything they need me for.”
Price still has some goals to reach once softball season rolls around again for the Lady Raiders. Namely, continuing the success she’s helped sustain during her time at the school. Price is part of a senior class that has reached three straight Region 4 Tournament championship games, plus made those back-to-back appearances in the state championship.
“It’s been a joy to sit back and watch Olivia and the other seniors, what they’ve accomplished,” McKinney said. “And honestly, what they’ve accomplished since they were 6 years old.”
Price thinks there’s still more to accomplish this coming season at Warren East.
“We definitely have to keep each other positive,” Price said. “We’ve just got to work with what we’ve got and fill the gaps that we don’t have anymore. We just have to make sure we work hard and get back to where we were last year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.