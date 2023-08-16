Warren East junior forward Deca Burr continued her blistering scoring pace with her third double-hat trick of the season in the Lady Raiders' 10-0 girls' soccer win against visiting District 15 rival Glasgow on Tuesday.
Burr finished the game with six goals, her third six-goal outing in four games this season. She currently leads the area with 18 goals already this year.
Warren East's Zoe Witherspoon also notched a hat trick with three goals and added an assist, Macy Price tallied a goal and finished with two assists and Madison Roy and Abbie Rigsby chipped in with one assist each.
Goalkeeper Jaeleigh Childers recorded the shutout for Warren East (4-0 overall, 1-0 District 15). The Lady Raiders host Franklin-Simpson in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament on Saturday.
Glasgow (0-4, 0-1) visits District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Aug. 22.
Barren County 4, ACS 0
Haley Mutter scored a pair of goals to lead host Barren County to a 4-0 win against District 15 foe Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Hadley Adams added a goal and an assist, and Breanna Richardson also tallied a goal for the Trojanettes.
Goalkeeper Kassidy White finished with three saves to preserve the shutout for Barren County (3-2, 1-0), which hosts District 15 rival Warren East on Aug. 22.
ACS (1-3, 0-1) hosts Monroe County on Thursday.
Logan County 2, Russellville 1
Kyla Bilyeu and Lily Humble each scored unassisted goals to pace host Logan County to a 2-1 win over District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
Lady Cougars goalkeeper Elana Edler finished with six saves in the win. Logan County (2-1, 1-0) hosts Apollo on Thursday.
Jasmine Kennedy scored a goal off an assist from Crissy Higgins for the visiting Lady Panthers. Goalkeeper Chloe Penrod finished with five saves for Russellville (1-2, 0-1), which hosts Mount Juliet (Tenn.) on Aug. 22.
Boys' soccer
Apollo 4, Warren East 0
Warren East dropped a 4-0 decision to host Apollo on Tuesday.
Raiders goalkeeper Steven Rodriguez finished with eight saves in the loss.
Warren East (1-1) hosts District 15 rival Glasgow on Thursday.
Barren County 4, Grayson County 0
Visiting Barren County got goals from four different players in Tuesday's 4-0 win against Grayson County.
John Edberg, Jakeb Walden, Junius Smith and Caleb Longo each produced a goal for the Trojans, with Griffin Reynolds, Paul Edberg and Alan Edberg each providing an assist.
Goalkeeper Calib Self finished with seven saves to secure the shutout for Barren County (2-1), which hosts District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Logan County 4, Russellville 3 (OT)
Daniels Dawson scored two goals and added a pair of assists to spark host Logan County to a 4-3 overtime win against District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
Layne Harris and Luis Ojeda tallied one goal each for the Cougars in the win. Goalkeeper Felix Fernandez finished with seven saves for Logan County (2-1, 1-0). The Cougars were set to visit Warren Central for a matchup Wednesday in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament.
Akshar Patel scored a goal and tallied two assists to pace Russellville (1-1, 0-1), which also got goals from JaCoveon Temple-Dickerson and Immanuel Clayton. Samuel Cruz added an assist, and Panthers goalkeeper Noah Harris made eight saves.
Russellville visits Butler County on Thursday.
Volleyball
Warren East 3, Hart County 0
Catherine Montgomery tallied 12 kills and three blocks to lead visiting Warren East to a 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-10) win against Hart County on the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament on Tuesday.
Montgomery also had eight digs. Mia Andrews added 10 kills and five blocks, Kaytlin Miller had eight kills, six digs and three aces, Kaydi Stunson tallied six kills, six aces and five digs, Baleigh Young had five kills, a pair of blocks and three aces, Jada Knight tallied 39 assists and Makenna Rine finished with 19 digs.
Warren East (1-0) hosts Greenwood on Thursday.
FCA 2, Caverna 0
Host Foundation Christian Academy opened its season with a 2-0 (25-13, 25-4) win against Caverna on Tuesday.
Faith Secula tallied three kills, Savannah Bradley had seven assists, and Addyson Toms and Elliana Bastin each finished with six aces for the Falcons.
FCA (1-0) is at Cumberland County on Thursday.
Golf
ACS tri-match
Hayden Howard tallied a nine-hole score of 39 to lead Warren East's boys' team in Tuesday's tri-match against host Allen County-Scottsville and Hart County at Scottsville Country Club.
A'sean Rigsby (40), Holden Walden (43) and Brenden Bratcher (45) carded the top scores for the Raiders.
Maddie Green (43) and Briley Choate (46) competed in the girls' field for the Lady Raiders.