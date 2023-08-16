Lady Raiders win 4-0 against Grayson County
Warren East's Deca Burr (5) runs to catch the ball before it goes out of bounds in the Lady Raiders' 4-0 win over the Grayson County Cougars at Warren East High School on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

 Grace Ramey

Warren East junior forward Deca Burr continued her blistering scoring pace with her third double-hat trick of the season in the Lady Raiders' 10-0 girls' soccer win against visiting District 15 rival Glasgow on Tuesday.

