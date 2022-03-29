Warren East pitcher Chase Carver fired a complete-game, four-hit shutout to lead the host Raiders to a 7-0 baseball win Monday over Glasgow.
Carver struck out five batters in his seven innings of work.
Colton Edwards was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Maddox Tarrence was 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead East at the plate. Tray Price added two RBIs in the win.
Jackson Poland went 2-for-3 to pace the visiting Scotties.
Warren East (5-1) hosts Grayson County on Thursday.
Glasgow (2-6) was set to visit District 15 rival Barren County on Tuesday.
Bowling Green 5, Apollo 3
Patrick Forbes went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases, three runs scored and an RBI to boost host Bowling Green to a 5-3 win over Apollo on Monday.
Turner Nottmeier added an RBI and stole two bases, and Nathaniel Roof and Spencer Newman chipped in with an RBI each for the Purples.
Dillon Maners started and earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings. Luke Harston got the final out to pick up the save.
Bowling Green (7-0) hosts Glasgow on Wednesday.
South Warren 3, West Morgan (Ala.) 2
Host South Warren outlasted visiting West Morgan for a 3-2 win in nine innings Monday.
Trevor McNaughton was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Spartans.
Dalton Sisson claimed the win with a scoreless inning of relief. He struck out two. Spartans starting pitcher Jackson Joiner got a no-decision after allowing one run off one hit and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.
South Warren (3-4) was scheduled to visit Elizabethtown on Tuesday.
ACS 21, Warren Central 4
Allen County-Scottsville rolled to a 21-4 win in three innings at Warren Central on Monday.
Ne Moo Paw had a double and drove in two runs, Aiden Compton had a double and an RBI and Anthony Hodge tallied a triple in the loss for the Dragons.
ACS (3-5) was slated to host Monroe County on Tuesday.
Warren Central (0-1) was set to visit Ohio County on Tuesday.
Hopkinsville 12, Franklin-Simpson 2
Visiting Hopkinsville claimed a 12-2 win in five innings over Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Dalton Fiveash was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Cole Wix added an RBI for the Wildcats in the loss.
Franklin-Simpson (6-3) was set to visit District 13 rival Logan County on Tuesday.
Softball
Bowling Green 8, ACS 6
Elizabeth Richey homered and drove in two runs to help visiting Bowling Green claim an 8-6 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
Emma Huskey was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Savannah Jones went 3-for-4, Kendle White was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Anna Rucker was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Allison Joiner went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Payton Briley was 2-for-4 with a double in the win. Ella Knois added a double and an RBI for the Lady Purples.
Jones picked up the win in relief, allowing two runs over the final five innings while striking out three.
Bowling Green (2-1) was set to host District 14 rival Warren East on Tuesday.
ACS (1-3) hosts District 15 rival Barren County on Thursday.
Greenwood 15, Franklin-Simpson 0
Host Greenwood clubbed three home runs in Monday’s 15-0 win in four innings over Franklin-Simpson.
Josi Morrison was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Caitlyn Oliver was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs, and Allyson Smith was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Lady Gators. Savannah White was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs, Mallory Jones wen 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Grace Boyer was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Lily Travis had a double and an RBI in the win.
Greenwood starting pitcher Kayden Murray fired a complete-game shutout to earn the win, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out 10.
Greenwood (5-0) was slated to visit District 14 foe Warren Central on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson (5-3) was set to visit District 13 rival Logan County on Tuesday.
Daviess County 5, South Warren 4
Host Daviess County held off South Warren for a 5-4 win on Monday.
Selynna Metcalfe had a pair of hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs for the Spartans in the loss. McLaine Hudson was 3-for-4, Elly Bennett went 2-for-3 and Katie Walker had a double and an RBI.
South Warren (5-1) hosts District 14 foe Bowling Green on Thursday.
Adair County 13, Warren Central 0
Homestanding Adair County earned a 13-0 win in five innings over Warren Central on Monday.
Jazlyn Glover was 3-for-3 to lead the Lady Dragons in the loss.
Warren Central (2-5) was set to host District 14 rival Greenwood on Tuesday.
Barren County 8, Russell County 1
Cora Bogue homered and drove in two runs to pace host Barren County to an 8-1 win over Russell County on Monday.
Lilie Broady had a double and drove in three runs, Katie Murphy tallied a triple and an RBI, Allie Anderson had a double and an RBI, Alyssa Curtis notched a triple and Kynlee Sentle added an RBI for the Trojanettes.
Broady pitched a complete game for the win, striking out 13.
Barren County (5-1) visits District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Russellville 16, University Heights 1
Russellville needed just four innings to put away visiting University Heights for a 16-1 win on Monday.
Brinley Mason was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to lead the Lady Panthers. Jaylah Kees was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, A’miyah Collier was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and an RBI, and Rayleigh Robers was 2-for-3. Also for Russellville, Addie Mosier had a double and two RBIs and Ja’eda Poindexter drove in a run.
Collier started and claimed the win, allowing just an unearned run off no hits and walk while striking out two in two innings. Mosier finished up with two perfect innings, striking out two.
Russellville (4-2) was set to visit District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Cumberland County 16, Glasgow 6
Visiting Cumberland County took down Glasgow 16-6 in five innings on Monday.
Kensey Johnson was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Teairra Saltsman had a double and two RBIs to lead the Lady Scotties in the loss. Quintasia Henderson added a triple and an RBI, and Elleri Haynes and Lucy Richardson each chipped in with an RBI.
Glasgow (4-2) was set to host Adair County on Tuesday.
Trinity (Whitesville) 9, Edmonson County 3
Visiting Trinity (Whitesville) claimed a 9-3 win over District 12 foe Edmonson County on Monday.
Alexa Henderson had a solo home run, Hallie Cassady added a double and an RBI, and Annie Kiper also drove in a run for the Lady Cats in the loss.
Edmonson County (2-4 overall, 0-1 District 12) hosts Logan County on Thursday.