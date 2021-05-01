Warren East junior pitcher Austin Comer fired a one-hit shutout as the host Raiders downed Metcalfe County 10-0 in six innings in baseball action Friday.
Comer allowed one hit and one walk while striking out six batters in the complete-game effort to earn the win.
Tucker Stringfield was 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, while teammate Drake Young was also 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the win. Gage Elkins added a double and two RBIs, while Cameron Martin and Chase Carver tallied two RBIs each for the Raiders.
Warren East (12-7) was scheduled to host Allen County-Scottsville and Madisonville-North Hopkins on Saturday.
Bowling Green 5, Franklin-Simpson 2
Campbell Bush was 2-for-2 with a run scored and Blake Ginter tallied an RBI double to pace visiting Bowling Green to a 5-2 win over Franklin-Simpson on Friday.
Eli Burwash, Patrick Forbes, Dillon Maners and Carson Myers drove in a run apiece for the Purples.
Brady Key started for Bowling Green and earned the win after allowing one run off three hits and three walks with six strikeouts in four innings. Forbes finished up, allowing an unearned run in three innings. He struck out six.
Bowling Green (15-3) was slated to visit Daviess County on Saturday.
Franklin-Simpson (8-7) was scheduled to host Glasgow on Saturday.
Logan County 12, Glasgow 4
Logan County's Chance Sweeney was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs as the host Cougars claimed a 12-4 win over Glasgow on Friday.
Wyatt Blake also went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Blake Wood was 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the win. Also for the Cougars, Harper Butler was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, Conner Binkley went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, Davin Yates and Macon Barrow tallied two RBIs each, and Jaxon Hendrix added an RBI.
Keaton Slaugther earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) off six hits and two walks with two strikeouts in six innings.
For the Scotties, John Myers was 2-for-4 with two doubles, Xavier Ferreira went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Cole Stephens drove in a run.
Logan County (8-8) was slated to play at Calloway County on Saturday.
Glasgow (8-8) was scheduled to play at Franklin-Simpson on Saturday.