Warren East junior pitcher Emma Markham tossed a complete-game shutout as the visiting Lady Raiders topped Monroe County 14-0 in five innings in softball action Monday.
Markham allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 13 in the win.
Lucy Patterson was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Harley Stringfield went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, and Rylee Carter homered as part of a 2-for-4 day that included three RBIs.
Also for the Lady Raiders, Madison Hymer was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Lydia Jones went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Warren East (13-5) is back in action Thursday at Logan County.
Allen County-Scottsville 6, Logan County 2
Taylor Gregory homered as part of a 3-for-3 day with two RBIs to boost visiting Allen County-Scottsville to a 6-2 win over Logan County on Monday.
Aubrey Williams doubled and drove in two runs and Jae McReynolds also tallied an RBI for the Lady Patriots.
Gregory earned the win with a complete-game outing, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out two.
Kaylin Page was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Shelby Gettings was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Emerson McKinnis also went 2-for-4 with a double for the Lady Cougars in the loss.
ACS (14-6) was slated to visit Monroe County on Tuesday. Logan County (9-8) was scheduled to host District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Barren County 4, Franklin-Simpson 3
Alyssa Curtis homered and drove in two runs to spark visiting Barren County to a 4-3 win over Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Lara Simmons was 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run, while Eva Bogue and Ashley Hammer added an RBI each for the Trojanettes.
Lilie Broady pitched a complete game for the win, allowing three runs while striking out six in seven innings.
For the Lady Wildcats, Lexi Holleman was 3-for-3, Raegan Coffee added two hits and Kaeleigh Tuck hit a solo home run. Sherrekia Kitchens chipped in with an RBI.
Barren County (12-4) was scheduled to host District 15 foe Glasgow on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson (7-9) was slated to visit District 13 rival Logan County on Tuesday.
Butler County 9, Owensboro 1
Autumn Proctor homered and drove in three runs to pace homestanding Butler County to a 9-1 win over Owensboro on Monday.
Carley Jones was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Olivia Austin was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a stolen base, and Aleace Hall went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in the win.
Conley Moore added a 2-for-3 day and Aubrey Clark tallied an RBI for the Lady Bears.
Aliceson Hunt got the win with a complete-game outing, allowing one run off three hits and a walk. She struck out one.
Butler County (16-4) has won four straight and was slated to visit District 12 rival Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Grayson County 6, Glasgow 1
Host Glasgow dropped a 6-1 decision to Grayson County on Monday.
Lucy Richardson was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Lady Scotties in the loss.
Glasgow (1-11) was scheduled to visit District 15 foe Barren County on Tuesday.