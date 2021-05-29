Warren East junior pitcher Emma Markham became the first softball player in school history to record 300 strikeouts in a season during Friday’s 6-1 victory over Russell County.
Markham, who started and pitched six innings to earn the win, allowed no runs off two hits while striking out eight batters. Her season strikeout total stands at 300 in 171 2/3 innings of work in the circle. Markham has tallied a 19-8 record with an ERA of 1.30 this season.
Against Russell County, Maude Forrester homered and drove in three runs. Haylie Brasel added a 2-for-3 day with two runs scored, Madison Hymer was 2-for-3, Lucy Patterson went 2-for-4 and Rileigh Jones tallied a solo home run.
Warren East (22-12-1) next faces Greenwood in the District 14 tournament semifinals Tuesday at Bowling Green.
Edmonson County 9, Glasgow 2
Edmonson County leadoff hitter Mariena Thomas was 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI to pace the visiting Lady Cats to a 9-2 win over Glasgow in the regular-season finale for both teams Friday.
Alexa Henderson connected for a home run and tallied three RBIs, Shea VanMeter was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Callie Webb went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Abbie Slaughter was 2-for-4 with a double. Also for the Lady Cats, Hallie Cassidy was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and Kaylee Ann Sanders chipped in with an RBI.
Henderson started in the circle and earned the win after allowing one run off three hits and three walks while striking out six in five innings.
Lucy Richardson was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Emory Gardner added an RBI for the Lady Scotties in the loss.
Edmonson County (13-15) faces host Trinity (Whitesville) in the District 12 tournament semifinals on Monday.
Glasgow (6-21) saw its season end with a 15-0 loss in four innings to Barren County in the District 15 tournament semifinals Saturday.
Baseball
Hopkinsville 7, Bowling Green 3
Visiting Hopkinsville snapped Bowling Green’s seven-game winning streak with a 7-3 victory over the host Purples on Friday.
Patrick Forbes tallied a double and an RBI, while Campbell Bush and Carson Myers each added an RBI for Bowling Green (29-5).
The Purples will open postseason play against the Greenwood in the District 14 tournament semifinals Sunday at Greenwood.