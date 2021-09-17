Warren East senior Clara Nesbitt tallied a match-high nine kills along with a pair of blocks and three aces as the host Lady Raiders picked up a 3-0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-13) volleyball win over District 14 rival Warren Central on Thursday.
Mia Andrews added eight kills, Jada Knight tallied 24 assists and three aces, and Makenna Rine finished with six aces. Also for the Lady Raiders, Darby Barnett had 13 digs and Carlie Elkins added 11 digs and three aces.
Warren East (9-7 overall, 1-4 District 14) is back in action Friday against Taylor County in the Kentucky 2A State Tournament at Kentucky Wesleyan in Owensboro.
Warren Central (3-15, 0-5) next visits Foundation Christian Academy on Monday.
Girls' soccer
Warren Central 1, Russellville 1
Warren Central's Samra Huseinovic tallied a goal to help the host Lady Dragons earn a 1-1 draw against Russellville on Thursday.
Goalkeeper Presley Compton finished with 12 saves for Warren Central (0-10-1), which is back in action Saturday at home against Todd County Central.
Russellville's Jermani Morris scored a goal off an assist from Aubreana Evans.
Lady Panthers goalkeeper Aliyah Kennedy finished with four saves.
Russellville (9-5-1) is scheduled to play three matches Saturday -- against Greenbrier (Tenn.), Monroe County and Green County -- in the Russellville Lady Panther Classic.
Boys' soccer
Glasgow 5, Taylor County 3
Glasgow's Jackson Bower tallied a hat trick with three goals as the host Scotties topped Taylor County 5-3 on Thursday.
Grant Gatlin added two goals, while Bradford Mahung, Creighton Lessenberry and William Parocai each notched an assist in the win.
Glasgow (8-3-1) next visits Barren County on Tuesday.
Russellville 4, Trigg County 1
Avery Flener scored a pair of goals to boost visiting Russellville to a 4-1 win over Trigg County on Thursday.
Dustin Brown chipped in with a goal and two assists, Dalton Gilbert tallied a goal and an assist, and Jeremiah Smith also had an assist in the win.
Panthers goalkeeper Nick Bollenbecker finished with seven saves.
Russellville (10-3-1) next hosts Owensboro Catholic on Saturday in the Region 3/4 All 'A' Classic sectionals.