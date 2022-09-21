Host Warren Central got goals from senior Braden Edgar and freshman Peter Thang to top District 14 rival Greenwood 2-0 in boys' soccer Tuesday.
Jonathan Maravilla-Mendez and Semir Hodzic tallied assists for the Dragons.
Goalkeepers Anntony Giron Gonzalez and Edwin Delgadillo combined to make four saves and record the shutout for Warren Central (12-1-2 overall, 4-1 District 14). The Dragons are at Daviess County on Thursday.
Greenwood (7-7-1, 0-6) will take on host Fairdale and Fern Creek in the King of the Bluegrass on Saturday in Louisville.
Barren County 10, Monroe County 0
Micah Wilson posted a hat trick with five goals and an assist to boost visiting Barren County to a 10-0 win over Monroe County on Tuesday.
Alan Edberg also notched a hat trick with three goals for the Trojans. Tyler Hagan added a goal and two assists, Colton Boone tallied a goal and an assist, Juan Carolos Alejo-Roblero finished with two assists and Will Fant had one assist in the win.
Goalkeeper Gavin McCord finished with one save to preserve the shutout for Barren County (10-6), which hosts District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson 10, Logan County 0
Oscar Lopez and Griff Banton combined for seven goals as both produced hat tricks in the Wildcats' 10-0 road win over District 13 foe Logan County on Tuesday.
Lopez finished with four goals and an assist, while Banton tallied three goals. Gabe Jones added a goal and three assists, Kaden Goodwin and Trevor Kindred each scored a goal, Peyton Martin and Preston Davis finished with two assists apiece, and John Adams and Ariel Molina Jr. added one assist each.
Goalkeeper Connor Vincent tallied one save to earn the shutout for Franklin-Simpson (12-5, 5-1). The Wildcats visit Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
Logan County (2-15, 0-6) hosts Lyon County on Thursday.
Glasgow 2, Russell County 0
Nick Bower and William Parocai each tallied a goal and an assist to pace host Glasgow to a 2-0 victory over Russell County on Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Reece Thornbury totaled eight saves for the Scotties to earn the shutout. Glasgow (4-11) was slated to host Warren East on Wednesday.
Girls' soccer
Franklin-Simpson 1, Logan County 0
Visiting Franklin-Simpson prevailed in a penalty-kick shootout for a 1-0 win over District 13 rival Logan County on Tuesday.
Kristal Stewart got the game-winning goal for the Lady Wildcats.
Goalkeeper Madison Slate finished with 21 saves to earn the shutout for Franklin-Simpson (4-8-2, 3-3), which visits South Warren on Sept. 28.
Logan County (5-9-1, 3-3) hosts Warren East on Monday.
TCC 3, Russellville 2
Madison Henderson tallied a pair of goals and added an assist to lift visiting Todd County Central to a 3-2 win over District 13 foe Russellville on Tuesday.
Hannah Oliver added a goal and two assists for the Lady Rebels.
Jasmine Kennedy tallied both goals for Russellville – both off Trystanne Hickman assists.
Russellville (9-6, 1-5) visits Clinton County on Saturday.
Volleyball
FCA 2, Tennessee Heat 1
Sara Spalding tallied three kills and four service aces to spark visiting Foundation Christian Academy to a 2-1 (15-25, 25-20, 15-11) win over the Tennessee Heat on Tuesday in Nashville.
Elliana Bastin added three kills and three aces, Emma Jones had two kills and three aces, Annie Stewart tallied eight assists and Natalee Baker finished with three digs for the Falcons.
FCA (7-9) hosts Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Glasgow 2, Metcalfe County 0
Khloe Hale tallied seven kills and a pair of service aces to boost Glasgow to a 2-0 (25-21, 25-19) win over visiting Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Josie Bowling added four kills, Gracin Burd had three kills and Emma Bishop finished with 11 assists for the Lady Scotties.
Glasgow (15-8) visits District 15 foe Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.