Butler County clinches top seed in District 12 over Edmonson County
Buy Now

Edmonson County’s Will Alexander (0) shoots a layup in the Bears’ 66-63 win over the Wildcats at Butler County High School on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)

Edmonson County athletics will have a lot of new faces on the sidelines this season, with a familiar face leading the way.

– Follow sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.