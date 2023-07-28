Edmonson County athletics will have a lot of new faces on the sidelines this season, with a familiar face leading the way.
Former football coach and athletic director Kyle Pierce is back as athletic director – asked to guide a new crop of head coaches. The school had seven coaching changes this season that included basketball, golf and volleyball. The new crop of coaches presented an interesting challenge for Pierce, who previously served as athletic director from 2010-21.
Pierce returns to replace the man who followed him – Brad Johnson, who retired after last season.
“It’s different, coming into it this time with a fresh set of eyes – knowing kind of how the role works,” Pierce said. “When I first got into it in 2010 I think I had coached and only knew that side of it. I definitely got my feet wet on the administrative side. It was definitely different then, but we have a great group of coaches. A lot of these were hires that we made before I came on board. We were able to make a couple of hires here recently.
"We are just looking forward to helping them get their first start in coaching, because for some of them this will be their first go around.”
Among the new head coaches at Edmonson County this season are Jody Booth for girls’ basketball, Trey Tinsley for boys’ basketball, Caleb Hogg for girls’ golf, Shane Doyle for boys’ golf, Christine Barrett for volleyball and Ashley Ritter for girls’ soccer.
“A lot of these people are new,” Pierce said. “I think that is the part that excites me about the job. I was kinda worried about taking on the job again, but (superintendent Brian Alexander) and (principal Jonathan Williams) asked me if I would take it on and I decided to help out. I’ll do all I can to help out and I do enjoy the fact that you are going to have a lot of people get into coaching, as far as a head coach, for the first time and just try to help them out in that role.”
Booth was an assistant under previous coach Bart Weaver, who guided the Lady Cats to three district titles in the last five years. Tinsley, the son of longtime coach John Tinsley, was part of Johnson’s staff.
“We expect big things from Jody,” Pierce said. “Jody has a good mind for basketball. He has a lot of experience. Trey has had a lot of different opportunities to go places. He’s got that Tinsley background, so we are expecting big things from him as well.
“Having those two guys, they are both extremely young, I’m hoping we don’t have to do this (again) for a long time. When making new hires, you want to see more than a year of two down the road. You want to make hires that are decades.”
With all the new faces, Pierce said there were a lot of questions during the recent coaches’ meeting. He said he expects the questions will continue for this new group, but is eager to help guide the programs to continued success.
“You want to do everything you can to make their life easier,” Pierce said. “That’s what I think an athletic director should be – to help your head coaches have the most success that they can. That’s kind of what I want to be able to do.”