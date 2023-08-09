BROWNSVILLE – There’s nothing fancy about Michael Mills’ philosophy for running the football.
The Wildcats’ senior running back, coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2022, keeps it pretty direct and simple.
“Get away from people until you can’t and then run over them,” Mills said. “If you can’t dodge them, then run over them.”
Mills did that better than most last season, finishing with 1,000 rushing yards on the nose off 157 carries. He ran for 17 touchdowns, caught one more and scored eight two-point conversions – all on runs – to finished with 124 points.
No surprise, Mills will again be a focal point of the offense under second-year head coach Zach Vincent. The Wildcats will employ the same scheme and principles on offense based on running the ball with a few passes missed in.
The goal, Vincent said, is to get four yards at a time.
“We’re still going to run the ball – I mean, that’s our identity,” Vincent said. “How we do that to produce those yards is going to look a little different than last year.”
Mills will have an experienced offensive line in front of him, with starting guards Kasey Webb and Seth Baker back, along with tackles Austin McCombs and Gavin Alexander. Hunter Kinser also played in every game last season and shifts from guard to center.
It’s a tough, experienced group up front.
“They’re not super huge, but they’ve got some pretty good size, pretty good speed,” Vincent said. “They just love to drive, so that’s the big thing about them.”
Edmonson County’s strong running game should take some pressure off new starting quarterback Noah Meredith, who shifts over from tight end to take over under center. Meredith has long been a backup quarterback, but this season will be the first real game action the senior has seen at that spot.
“Instead of understanding your role in one position, it’s understanding everybody’s role in the entire play,” Meredith said of playing quarterback. “You’ve got to know what everybody’s doing, so you’ve got to know where to be and when to be there.”
Vincent has been happy with Meredith’s progress since taking the reins on offense.
“He’s a guy who’s very athletic, he’s got good hands, he’s got good mobility, he’s got a decent arm on him,” Vincent said. “It was a real quick, easy transition. The biggest thing is he keeps his composure pretty well. You don’t see him get flustered – he’s going to go with the plan, he’s not going to deviate from it.”
Meredith is also the Wildcats’ leading returning tackler on the defensive side after making 47 stops last year. He’ll be in the rotation along the defensive line, along with Mills (38 tackles last year, two interceptions) and the offensive line crew.
Linebacker Ace Daugherty, who also plays fullback, is among the toughest players on the roster and is what Vincent describes as Edmonson County’s “anchor” on defense.
“We’ve brought on quite a few new guys this year,” Vincent said. “We were a little bit light on the roster starting off this winter and we’ve probably added 10 to 15 guys since.”
Vincent expects his team to be competitive in every game on the schedule this season, with little margin for error. He thinks the Wildcats have the leadership in place on the field to improve on last season’s 3-8 finish.
“Kind of that typical Edmonson County team – they’re tough,” Vincent said. “They’re gonna get hit in the mouth, but they’re going to try to hit you back.”
Edmonson County 2023 schedule
•Aug. 18 – Grayson County
•Aug. 25 – Metcalfe County
•Sept. 1 – at Muhlenberg County
•Sept. 8 – at Caverna
•Sept. 15 – Ohio County
•Sept. 22 – at Clinton County
•Sept. 29 – Fort Campbell
•Oct. 13 – at Owensboro Catholic
•Oct. 20 – Todd County Central
•Oct. 27 – at Breckinridge County