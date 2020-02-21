Host Edmonson County used a balanced scoring effort to claim a 63-32 win over Grayson County on Thursday to lock up the top seed in next week's District 12 Girls' Basketball Tournament.
Lauren Ballance paced the Lady Cats with a double-double, finishing with 13 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Emma Rose Vincent added 12 points, while Macie McCombs and Katie Lindsey finished with 11 points apiece.
Edmonson County (17-10 overall, 5-1 District 12) wraps up the regular season with a road game at Greenwood on Friday. The Lady Cats open play in the District 12 Tournament against Trinity (Whitesville) on Monday at Grayson County.
Glasgow 56, Franklin-Simpson 18
Ashanti Gore scored 19 points to lead host Glasgow to a 56-18 win Thursday.
Dynasti Page added 10 points, while Anzley Adwell tallied eight points and 12 rebounds and set the school's new single-season assist record with 142.
Glasgow (21-7) opens play in the District 15 Tournament on Tuesday against host Allen County-Scottsville.
Franklin-Simpson (11-17) opens play in the District 13 Tournament on Tuesday against Todd County Central at Russellville.
Boys
Warren East 76, Monroe County 72
Host Warren East wrapped up the regular season with a 76-72 win over Monroe County on Thursday.
Kaleb Matlock led the Raiders with 19 points. Ryan Carter added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Sam Wheeler had 13 points and Isaiah Andrews tallied 12 points in the win.
Warren East (6-20) faces host South Warren in the opening round of the District 14 Tournament on Monday.
Glasgow 59, Franklin-Simpson 58
Nik Sorrell scored 25 points to pace host Glasgow to a 59-58 win over Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Jaden Franklin added a double-double for the Scotties with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Bowen Haney added 11 points.
Glasgow (14-13) is back in action Tuesday in the District 15 Tournament semifinals against host Allen County-Scottsville.
Franklin-Simpson (13-14) opens play in the District 13 Tournament on Tuesday against Todd County Central at Russellville.
Allen County-Scottsville 71, Russellville 68
Mason Shirley tallied a double-double 16 points and 13 assists to lead visiting Allen County-Scottsville to a 71-68 win over Russellville on Thursday.
Charlie Calvert also had a double-double for ACS with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jax Cooper added 15 points and Michael Smith had 10 points for the Patriots.
Jaquis Todd scored a game-high 17 points and Josh Allen added 16 points for the host Panthers.
ACS (14-14) hosts Glasgow in the the District 15 Tournament semifinals on Tuesday.
Russellville (6-20) hosts Logan County in the District 13 Tournament semifinals on Monday.
