Edmonson County's girls' basketball team opened its season with a 49-39 victory at Warren East on Monday.
Lily Jane Vincent scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds, while Callie Webb added nine points for the Lady Cats.
Natalie Harrell finished with a game-high 12 points after hitting 4-of-5 shots from 3-point range, while Natajia Alexander tallied nine points and RaeEllen Jones pulled down nine rebounds for the host Lady Raiders.
Edmonson County (1-0) is back in action Saturday in against host Muhlenberg County in the Lady Mustang Classic. Warren East (0-1) was set to host Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Clinton County 56, ACS 54, OT
Aysha Sutton finished with a game-high 17 points to lead Clinton County to a 56-54 overtime win at Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
Landree Moons added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Ashton Daniels chipped in with nine points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Jayleigh Steenbergen finished with a team-high 16 points for ACS (0-1). Chloe Cook added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Jaylee Covington totaled nine points and eight rebounds for the Lady Patriots.
ACS will host McCreary Central on Thursday.
Boys' basketball
TCC 67, South Warren 56, OT
Preston Moore scored a game-high 17 points to boost Todd County Central to a 67-56 overtime win at South Warren on Monday.
Amari Andrews added 13 points, and Jamison Glass and Keke Johnson each had 12 points for the Rebels.
Will Faulkner totaled a team-high 14 points, while Brandon Rowe and Linkin Lockhart each had 11 points for the host Spartans.
South Warren (0-1) was set to host Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Clinton County 60, ACS 42
Clinton County picked up a season-opening 60-42 win at Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
Wyatt Coffee finished with a team-high nine points, while Chase Ross and Jordan Turner each tallied six rebounds for the host Patriots.
ACS (0-1) was set to visit South Warren on Tuesday.
Trigg County 52, Logan County 30
Jhaden Vaughn tallied a game-high 12 points and teammate Kendric Adams added 10 points as host Trigg County claimed a 52-30 win over Logan County on Monday.
Nathaniel Petrie led Logan County (0-1) with seven points. The Cougars were slated to host Glasgow on Tuesday.