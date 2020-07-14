Edmonson County has its next softball coach, and it didn’t have to look far.
Alex Jane Massey, a former player and assistant in the program, was named the next head coach Monday.
“I am so excited to be back on the field that holds so many amazing memories!” Massey said in a news release. “I plan to bring a tremendous level of enthusiasm to our softball program and build a program with girls full of respect and love for the game!!”
Edmonson County went 9-15 and fell to Whitesville Trinity in the District 12 semifinals in 2019 under Bridgett Poteet. The 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are thrilled to name Alex Jane as our next head softball coach,” Edmonson County athletic director Kyle Pierce said in the release. “She brings so much softball experience to our program from playing at a high level in both her high school and college career, but she also was our top assistant for three years. She played and coached on teams that many consider the best in our softball program’s history. She is extremely competitive and we are confident our softball program will quickly mirror her winning attitude.”
Massey started playing varsity softball as an eighth grader at Edmonson County and held the record for most home runs in a season before it was later broken by Paige Carnes while Massey was an assistant. Massey was named to the all-district team each year from 2004-07, and played in the East-West All-Star Game in 2006 and ’07.
She went on to play collegiately at Western Kentucky from 2007-08 before transferring to Campbellsville, where she was named an all-conference player three years. She was second on the team in batting average and home runs in 2009 and led the team in the categories in 2010 and ’11. Massey was named an NAIA All-American in 2010.
Massey was an assistant at Edmonson County from 2012-14. The Lady Cats went 54-33 during that time, winning the District 12 title and finishing runner-up in the All “A” State Tournament and the Region 3 Tournament the same year.
