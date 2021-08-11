It's been a tough start for Ed Smart in his first season as Edmonson County's football coach.
Smart had not had his team on the field long when positive COVID-19 tests forced the the program to take all of last week off during the peak of preseason practice. The Wildcats had to cancel their first scrimmage for that reason, and this week their opponent may well have to do the same – leaving Edmonson no game preparation before opening the regular season at home Aug. 20 against Grayson County.
"We've had some good days," Smart said. "We've been very vanilla. That's probably one thing that's going to hurt us as the year goes on. We've not been able to install everything I want to and I don't think we'll get to. Some of our base plays, they've done a pretty good job with – it's just going to take time."
Coming off 4-4 campaign that ended in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs with a 34-27 loss to Metcalfe County last year, the Wildcats lost 12 seniors possessing loads of experience.
Couple that with a smaller roster that might not reach 30 players and a shortened window for Smart to install an entirely new offense and defense, and Edmonson County is playing some serious catch up.
"We've just got a long way to go," Smart said. "I'll just say this – I've not had more than 20 kids at a practice so far. It's just hard to practice. It's really hard to get anything done."
On defense, the Wildcats will count on senior linebacker Logan Davis – who finished second on the team in tackles last year – and junior defensive back Zander Bass (three interceptions last year) to provide impact plays.
Senior Gage Abney returns as a two-way starter on the offensive and defensive lines, where he'll join fellow senior Ian Clark.
Junior Michael Mills is also a likely two-way starting lineman, as is sophomore Kasey Webb.
Junior Daren Alexander will move over to quarterback this season, headlining a mostly new-look backfield for the Wildcats as they transition to Smart's option offense. Junior Monte Orvis, also set to start at linebacker, will be the team's fullback.
Bass was the team's third-leading receiver last year, part of a group that should also include junior Austin Cherry (also a linebacker) and Noah Meredith (who'll also start in the secondary).
Smart will see plenty of familiar faces when the Wildcats open their season against Class 5A Grayson County, the program Smart coached for 16 years – he remains the school's all-time winningest coach with 84 victories – before stepping down following the 2019 season.
"I didn't coach last year, so these kids who are seniors were sophomores the last time I coached, so I know those kids pretty well," Smart said. "Coach (Bryan) Jones and most of those guys on the staff coached with me."
EDMONSON COUNTY 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 – Grayson County
Aug. 27 – Butler County
Sept. 3 – Warren East
Sept. 10 – Hancock County
Sept. 17 – at Caverna
Sept. 24 – at Metcalfe County
Oct. 1 – at Clinton County
Oct. 15 – Green County
Oct. 22 – Monroe County
Oct. 29 – at Breckinridge County