DeVito Tisdale needed just two quarters to put together a highlight reel Friday against Pleasure Ridge Park that could nearly suffice for a season.
Tisdale, Bowling Green's coveted senior strong safety, menaced the visiting Panthers from his spot in the secondary. His stat line – two interceptions, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown – reflected in Tisdale maximizing his opportunities in the Purples' 56-0 shutout win.
There weren't many – Bowling Green's defense consistently shut down the Panthers and gave the Purples offense plenty of time to work.
"Maybe they're convincing me they can do that," Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said. "We started the year – I keep repeating this over and over – but we seemed to give up some big scores early in games, get ourselves down. I think our defense is buying into the fact that we need to get people off the field. Our offense is explosive – get them out there and put them in position to succeed."
Bowling Green (3-1) succeeded early and often Friday at El Donaldson Stadium. The Purples scored on their first three offensive possessions to build a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, and that's before Tisdale – who holds a slew of offers from NCAA Division I programs – even made a measurable impact.
Dez Wilson opened the scoring by capping a five-play, 47-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run just 1:40 into the game.
Bowling Green's defense forced a quick punt, and the offense went right back to work as Scotty Brown's 5-yard touchdown catch from Max Payne ended another quick drive.
Another PRP punt followed, and four plays later Bowling Green was up 21-0 after Wilson hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Conner Cooper.
Tisdale ended the Panthers' ensuing drive with his first interception of the day against PRP quarterback Maurice Sodja.
Evan Spader (game-high 85 rushing yards) pushed the Purples' lead to 28-0 with a 10-yard touchdown run with 5:29 left in the first half, then Tisdale struck again. Bowling Green's defense forced PRP into another punting situation on fourth-and-18 from its own 30-yard line, and a high snap sailed over the punter's head. Tisdale was first to the ball, scooping and scoring from 15 yards out.
"Coach Spader, he wants us to execute every day," Tisdale said. "And we just brought it to the game day and played Purple football."
Up 35-0 at the break, the Purples got the running clock rolling early in the third quarter. After holding the Panthers again to open the second half, Bowling Green scored on its first offensive play when Cooper tucked and ran for a 42-yard touchdown.
That score prompted the Purples to sit most of their regulars the rest of the night, but Bowling Green kept right on rolling.
Darrius Franklin's 18-yard touchdown run pushed Bowling Green's lead to 49-0 with four minutes left in the third quarter.
After trading interceptions, the Purples made a final stand in the fourth by stopping the Panthers on fourth-and-1 from the Bowling Green 17.
Franklin wrapped up the scoring with one last touchdown run of 11 yards.
"I felt coming into this that this was going to be a tough game for quite a while," Mark Spader said. "I felt like if we played really well that we could take control of it, but I didn't dream it would start out like it did. I'm proud of our kids for coming out and taking care of business."
Bowling Green hosts St. Xavier on Sept. 20. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
Pleasure Ridge Park 0 0 0 0 – 0
Bowling Green 21 14 14 7 – 56
First Quarter
BG – Dez Wilson 12 run (Dalton Major kick), 10:20
BG – Scotty Brown 5 pass from Max Payne (Major kick), 7:01
BG – Wilson 8 pass from Conner Cooper (Major kick), 2:01
Second Quarter
BG – Evan Spader 10 run (Major kick), 5:29
BG – DeVito Tisdale 15 fumble return (Major kick), 3:02
Third Quarter
BG – Cooper 42 run (Major kick), 9:04
BG – Darrius Franklin 18 run (Major kick), 4:00
Fourth Quarter
BG – Franklin 11 run (Major kick), 1:24
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.