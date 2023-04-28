Bowling Green's Kaia Barnett (13) and Bowling Green's Lauren Kessler (20) celebrate a point during the quarterfinals of the KHSAA state tournament Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 in Winchester, Ky. (Photo by Kelly Sharp/Special to the Daily News)
Bowling Green's Kaia Barnett (13) and Bowling Green's Lauren Kessler (20) celebrate a point during the quarterfinals of the KHSAA state tournament Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 in Winchester, Ky. (Photo by Kelly Sharp/Special to the Daily News)
Kaia Barnett has been around volleyball for as long as she can remember.
Michael House has been a Western Kentucky University fan for as long as he can remember.
Childhood passions became collegiate realities Friday with Barnett and House two of eight Bowling Green High School athletes who signed to play at the next level.
Barnett signed to play volleyball with South Carolina State, while House signed to run cross country and track at WKU.
The ceremonies also included Charlie Reber signing to play golf at Centre College, Dontae Rucker signing to run track at Lindsey Wilson, Khai Piang signing to play soccer at Berea College, Piang’s teammate Njangu Layi signing at Centre College, Owen Renfrow signing to swim at Hampden-Sydney College and David Logan signing to bowl at Lindsey Wilson.
“It’s so exciting and so relieving,” Barnett said. “I probably speak for every athlete up here (when I say) it’s been a long road and a long time coming. I’m super excited to continue my athletic career at South Carolina State University.”
Barnett was a key component in Bowling Green’s rise to the top of the Region 4 standings, helping lead the Lady Purples to the program’s first two region titles in her junior and senior years. Bowling Green finished 39-3 last season, advancing to the semifinals of the state volleyball tournament.
She led the team with 745 kills and 97 aces, finishing with 207 kills.
“It’s super bittersweet,” Barnett said. “I definitely want to leave it in a better (place) than I found it. I hope they continue to build on what we started already. I’m going to come back, but I want to come back to something that is continuing.”
House said he is looking forward to the chance to compete for WKU.
“I was super excited,” House said. “I thought it was a clear decision because I’d been such a massive fan. It’s very exciting to run at the D1 level, so there was no turning that one down.”
He added it was a stressful process that he is glad to have behind him.
“It’s such a relief,” House said. “In the months of January and February it was probably the most stressful months of the whole entire year because I was just trying to decide where exactly I was going to go. It’s such a relief now to know exactly where I am going.”