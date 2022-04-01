Russellville senior wide receiver Anthony Woodard (2) and senior running back Jovari Gamble (4) celebrate after Woodard ran the ball for a touchdown in the KHSAA 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals against Pikeville at Kroger Field in Lexington on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Russellville senior defensive back Chevis Elliott tackles Pikeville junior running back Blake Birchfield in the KHSAA 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals at Kroger Field in Lexington on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Russellville senior kicker Dustin Brown punts the ball to Pikeville in the Panthers' 30-27 loss against the Pikeville Panthers in the KHSAA Class A 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals at Kroger Field in Lexington on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Russellville, playing for its first state title since 1990, ended its season 12-2. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Russellville senior defensive ends Braxton Baptiste (7) and Zach Dowlen hits visiting Newport Central Catholic quarterback Kolton Smith as he is about to throw in the Panthers 21-0 victory in the third round of KHSAA 1A football tournament at Ken Barrett Field Friday Nov. 19 in Russellville.
Russellville's Avery Flener tries to keep the ball away from Warren East's Javier Leyva, left, and Eduardo Mejia-lovos, center, in the Raiders' 4-1 win against the Panthers at Warren East High School's Jim Ross Field on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
RUSSELLVILLE – The Russellville football program continues to reap the rewards of last season's run to the Class A state championship game with half a dozen players signing to play at the college level.
Jovari Gamble signed to play at Murray State, while Anthony Woodard signed with Eastern Kentucky University. Josh McMurry and Chevis Elliott will remain teammates after signing with Lindsey Wilson College, Zach Dowlen signed with Campbellsvillle and Dustin Brown signed to kick at Union College.
It was part of a huge signing ceremony at Russellville High School on Friday that included Avery Flener signing to play boys’ soccer at Freed-Hardeman University and Emily Stapleton signing to play girls’ soccer at the University of Pikeville.
“It’s really exciting,” Woodard said. “It feels great knowing I’m coming from the small city of Russellville. I’m very excited my family got to come out and enjoy this moment. Not too many people get this moment in this area, so it feels good having all my people come out and enjoy this moment with me.”
Woodard led the Panthers with 26 catches for 500 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding six interceptions – two returned for touchdowns. He said Eastern Kentucky felt like home.
“I went on three or four visits,” Woodard said. “Every time it was nothing but love when I went up there. The coaches are awesome. The campus is great. It’s beautiful. It’s like I am going home.”
Gamble heads to Murray State after rushing for 1,440 and 23 touchdowns last season.
“It’s closer to home,” Gamble said. “It gives me an opportunity to play earlier.”
He will be reunited with quarterback Lennon Ries, who has committed to Murray State but will sign at a later date.
“We’ve been playing football since third grade together,” Gamble said. “Now we get to continue in college. It means everything to me.”
McMurry, Elliott and Dowlen were huge parts of Russellville’s defense, finishing 1-2-3 in tackles on the team. Elliott had a team-leading nine interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and was a first team all-state selection.
Brown finished 52-for-56 in extra-point attempts and was 3-for-6 in field goal attempts.
Flener finished with 57 goals for a Russellville soccer team that won the boys’ Region 4 All ‘A’ championship and advanced to the Region 4 tournament, finishing the season 16-7-1.
Stapleton led the Lady Panthers with 25 goals. Russellville finished 14-7-2, falling to Todd County Central in the District 13 Tournament.
– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.