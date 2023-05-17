GLASGOW – Kaitlyn Elmore faced the dreaded 0-2 count in a tense situation Wednesday night.
With her team down a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, Elmore was down to her last strike with two outs and two runners on base against Allen County-Scottsville in the District 15 Softball Tournament championship.
Pressure? Bring it on.
Elmore came through with a clutch single, a line shot to center field that scored two runs and gave the Trojanettes a lead they would not relinquish in a 3-1 victory.
"I mean, I feel like I do best under pressure," Elmore said. "I have my team behind me. They were screaming, they were all cheering for me. I have them to thank for everything I do and I'm just super proud of them."
Barren County's Mia Long got the go-ahead rally started in the bottom of the fifth with a one-out single, then moved to second on Adison Smith's sacrifice bunt. The Lady Patriots elected to walk Barren County sophomore Katie Murphy, and the Western Kentucky commit moved to second without a throw to put two runners in scoring position for Elmore.
Long scored easily on Elmore's ensuing hit, but Murphy had to avoid a tag from Lady Patriots catcher Dani Eaton after good throw from Addy Law to the plate.
"There's no way I'm going to stop for that," Murphy said. "When Mo hit that ball, it almost hit me of course, but when I was rounding third I knew I was going to get there. And I was going to slide and do whatever it took to get safe."
Allen County-Scottsville (13-16) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on Brooklyn Oliver's RBI single after Hadley Borders had led off the inning with a double.
The Lady Patriots, fresh off an epic 10-inning win against Warren East in the district semifinals the night before, looked poised to successfully defend its tournament title against the host Trojanettes.
ACS pitchers Addie Ausbrooks and Oliver held down Barren's normally explosive lineup for much of the day, allowing just two hits and three base runners through the first four innings.
Then came Elmore's big hit in the fifth, and Barren County (28-2) doubled its lead in the bottom of the sixth on Norah Shirley's RBI triple.
"Tonight I thought their pitchers, Addison Ausbrooks and Brooklyn Oliver, were locked in and had us guessing all night long," Barren County coach Daryl Murphy said. "We got a couple timely hits. The hit by Katie Elmore there to score the two runs and then the late hit by Norah Shirley there to give us the insurance run was kind of big, to be honest with you, to put a little more pressure on them not to just get one."
Barren County pitcher Chloe Witcher, an eighth-grader who already holds the school single-season and single-game strikeout records, wouldn't yield another run after the third. Witcher finished off the complete-game victory by striking out the first two batters in the top of the seventh before getting a game-ending flyout.
Witcher allowed just one run off four hits and three walks while striking out 12 batters.
Hadley Borders led the Lady Patriots with three hits, including a pair of doubles.
"I thought our kids played well, I thought they bought into our game plan," ACS coach Brad Bonds said. "The pitchers pitched great, we had some great approaches at the plate and gave ourselves some chances. We just had way too many strikeouts, but Chloe Witcher's been great all season long and we've had a hard time with her in all three games.
"Kudos to her, and that's a great softball team. They dominated us during district play, so tonight being able to make this a game and show that we're relevant again, that was important to us."
Briley Aidala led the Trojanettes with a two-hit day.
"We had played them a couple times during the regular season and I told the girls all week long that if we thought it was going to be similar to those two games, we were wrong," Daryl Murphy said. "They're just too good of a program, too well-coach, too good of pitchers to do that."
Both teams advance to next week's Region 4 tournament, which begins Monday at the WKU Softball Complex. The region draw is slated for Saturday.
ACSHS 001 000 0 – 1 4 0
BCHS 000 021 x – 3 5 0
WP: Witcher. LP: Oliver.