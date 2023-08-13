Warren Central senior Byaunda Elombelo scored a goal and tallied an assist to lead the homestanding Dragons to a 2-1 boys’ soccer win against District 14 rival Greenwood on Saturday night.
Mzaliwa Noel added a goal and Jonathan Pocasangre chipped in with an assist in the win.
Goalkeeper Almian Sakanovic finished with three saves for Warren Central (3-0 overall, 2-0 District 14). The Dragons are back in action Aug. 19 at McCracken County.
Andy Alfaro tallied an unassisted goal for Greenwood (0-2, 0-1), which is back in action Tuesday at District 14 rival South Warren.
South Warren 2, Lexington Catholic 0
Amer Salihovic scored a goal and added an assist to lead visiting South Warren to a 2-0 win against Lexington Catholic on Saturday.
Aid Becirovic also scored a goal and Anid Golubovic had an assist for the Spartans.
Goalkeeper Braxton McCoy recorded the shutout for South Warren (2-0), which hosts District 14 foe Greenwood on Tuesday.
Glasgow 5, ACS 0
Nick Bower scored a pair of goals and added an assist to lead visiting Glasgow to a 5-0 win against District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Saturday.
Darwin Hernandez added a goal and two assists, Louis Hernandez and Isaiah Ramos each scored a goal, and Tomas Ramirez had an assist in the win.
Goalkeeper Richard Crowe notched the shutout for Glasgow (2-0, 1-0 District 15). The Scotties are back in action Tuesday at home against Russell County.
Allen County-Scottsville (0-2 0-1) is at Hart County on Tuesday.
Girls’ soccer
Warren East 7, Marion County 3
Deca Burr produced a double hat-trick to lead visiting Warren East to a 7-3 win against Marion County on Saturday.
Burr finished with six goals in the win. Zoe Witherspoon added a goal and three assists, while Dayeli Mendez, Abbie Rigsby and Madison Roy each tallied an assist.
Lady Raiders goalkeeper Jaeleigh Childers finished with 11 saves.
Warren East (3-0) hosts District 15 foe Glasgow on Tuesday.
Warren Central 3, Green County 3
Monika Lopez tallied a hat trick to help Warren Central earn a 3-3 draw against homestanding Green County on Saturday.
Lopez had three goals. Janelle Carvajal-Juarez added an assist for the Lady Dragons.
Goalkeeper Presley Compton finished with 13 saves for Warren Central (2-0-1), which hosts Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
South Warren 2, McCracken County 2
South Warren lost once and earned a draw in two games Saturday in the DC Classic hosted by Daviess County.
The Spartans claimed a 2-2 tie with McCracken County on goals by Addie Degenhart and Cora Kincaid. Lizbeth Rangel added an assist.
Goalkeeper Lilly Fanning finished with six saves.
In a 2-0 loss to Murray, Spartans goalkeepers Emma Beavers and Caitlyn Kincaid combined for seven saves.
South Warren (2-1-1) hosts White House (Tenn.) on Thursday.
Barren County 2, Muhlenberg County 0
Hadley Adams scored a goal and picked up an assist to pace visiting Barren County to a 2-0 win against Muhlenberg County on Saturday.
Adeline Coleman also scored a goal for the Trojanettes.
Goalkeepers Kassidy White (five saves) and Emily Adams combined on the shutout for Barren County (2-1), which hosts Greenwood on Monday.
Logan County 7, ACS 2
Kyla Bilyeu finished with a hat trick to spark visiting Logan County to a 7-2 win against Allen County-Scottsville on Friday in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament.
Bilyeu scored four goals. Calista Petrie, Maria Ojeda and Lily Humble added one goal apiece for the Lady Cougars.
Goalkeeper Elana Edler finished with four saves for Logan County (1-1), which hosts District 15 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
Emma Stovall and Gabby Garcia each scored a goal, and Kynleigh Shultz added an assist for Allen County-Scottsville (1-2). The Lady Patriots visit District 15 foe Barren County on Tuesday.{&end}