After two seasons as South Warren's boys' basketball coach, Blane Embry has decided to step away from coaching.
Embry told the Daily News about his decision Tuesday, opting to step away to spend more time with his wife Debbie - who was diagnosed with cancer right before the season began.
"We sort of battled it all year long when we found out my wife had lung cancer," Embry said. "It was early in the season (when she was diagnosed) and I started to step down then, but I thought what am I teaching kids if I run away from this right now?
"My wife supported me, but as the year went along, it became a lot tougher on her and our whole situation. That weighed a lot."
Embry said as the season progressed, he knew it was probably time to walk away.
"I told them I would do four or five years when I took over the girls' program (in 2013) and this has been seven (counting the last two years as boys' coach)," Embry said. "It's time. At some point you've got to hang it up and it's time to move away from it. My wife supported me for 30 years of coaching. It is time for me to be there for her every second that I can."
Embry finishes his two-year tenure as the Spartans boys' coach with a 30-30 record. South Warren was 16-15 this season, dropping a 70-56 decision to Warren Central in the District 14 Tournament. During the season, Embry recorded his 500th career victory as a head coach - earning the milestone after a lengthy career that included the Warren East girls' program from 1989-97 and the Greenwood boys' program from 2002-2010. Embry won three region titles with Warren East and earned a region title with Greenwood in 2008.
"I feel good about what we've accomplished," Embry said. "It's been a very tough situation in the district we are in. I feel like it got to where we were at least competing night in and night out and nobody took us for granted like they used to.
"I'm pleased with the progress we've made. Obviously you want to take it a step or two further. That is the ultimate goal, but at the end of the day you work with what you have to work with. I felt like the kids improved - not only on the court, but off the court. I think they became better young men and that's what we are all shooting for."
Embry added there is plenty of talent left for the next person who will lead the program.
"You always want to leave a program in good shape," Embry said. "There is a lot of talent that is going to be there for whoever decides to take on the program. They will have some pieces to work with and the guys will work hard for them. I'm pleased with what we have been able to accomplish. You can put this team in a lot of districts and a lot of regions and they win 20 to 25 games. But our schedule was difficult and our district was difficult and nobody is going anywhere. They are going to have to continue to improve."
