After getting in foul trouble in the first half, South Warren senior forward Taylor Enlow wanted to make sure she made an impact in the second half of Saturday’s game against Glasgow in the State Farm 14th District vs. 15th District Challenge at Bowling Green High School.
Enlow did just that, scoring 13 of her team-high 16 points in the fourth, helping the Spartans hold on for a 53-48 win against Glasgow.
“I just knew that in the first half I was fouling a lot, which I shouldn’t have done,” Enlow said. “I just knew I had to step up because our team needed it. We just kind of all meshed together and stepped up.”
South Warren (2-1) led the entire second half, but had to survive a late Lady Scotties rally to hold on for the win and bounce back from a loss to Barren County on Friday.
“It’s important to be able to bounce back and get wins, but it’s early in the season and we are just trying to get better,” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “We are just trying to work each day and do the best we can.
“Playing really good teams early in the season is good for you because whether you win or whether you lose, you are doing it against great competition.”
Glasgow (2-1) jumped out to a 6-2 lead, but turnovers and foul trouble quickly turned the tide.
The Lady Scotties committed 11 turnovers in the first quarter, and Ashanti Gore went to the bench with two fouls with 2:54 left in the period. The Spartans took advantage, turning a four-point deficit into a 7-6 lead heading into the second period.
South Warren’s lead grew to 11-7 on a layup by Brooke Stevenson early in the second before Glasgow rallied – moving ahead 12-11 on a layup by Kayla Bradley.
The teams exchanged 3-pointers before South Warren used a 7-0 spurt to regain the advantage, with Glasgow hitting two free throws late to cut the deficit to 20-17 at the half.
South Warren pushed the margin to 35-24 after a 3 from Karson Deaton late in the third. The Lady Scotties answered with a 12-1 run, cutting the Spartans’ lead to 37-36 after a 3 from Dynasti Page with 6:32 remaining.
Enlow scored five straight to help the Spartans regain the momentum, with South Warren’s lead growing to 46-37 after Stevenson split a pair of free throws with 2:31 remaining.
The Lady Scotties turned up the defensive pressure and made one final push, getting within 50-48 in the final minute. Glasgow had a chance to tie with 20 seconds left, but Anzley Adwell’s runner in the lane rimmed off and the Spartans hit three free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the victory.
“Had a great look,” Glasgow coach Justin Stinson said. “I could have called timeout, but I had Anzley on a drive getting downhill. It just didn’t go. I told our coaches in that situation we can’t draw anything up and get a better look than what we got.
“My whole thing is we didn’t play with the sense of urgency early. That’s why we were in the situation we were in.”
Adwell led Glasgow with 20 points, while Gore added 10 points for Glasgow.
Stevenson joined Enlow in double figures, finishing with 15 points. South Warren held Glasgow to 28.8 percent shooting and forced 21 turnovers.
“We always preach to the girls that whether your offense is on or off, your defense can always be there,” Embry said. “I thought we had a lot of people come in and give us big defensive minutes, if nothing else. Our guards were really putting a lot of pressure on their guards – just making them uncomfortable. I’m proud of them for playing so hard defensively, especially after a tough game last night.”
South Warren will play at Franklin-Simpson at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Glasgow plays at Russell County at 6 p.m. Friday.
GHS 6 11 14 17 – 48
SWHS 7 13 15 18 – 53
GHS – Adwell 20, Gore 10, K. Bradley 8, McMurtry 6, Page 3, J. Bradley 1.
SW – Enlow 16, Stevenson 15, Deaton 8, Button 7, Frank 3, Bush 2, Reynolds 2.
