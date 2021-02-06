GLASGOW – Needing a spark to break out of a recent funk, the Barren County girls’ basketball team found its boost in Raven Ennis.
The junior guard paced the Trojanettes with 27 points as Barren County held off a game effort from visiting Warren Central to prevail 56-51 on Saturday.
“It was really good (to get the win),” Ennis said. “Our last two practices we’ve been carrying a lot of energy. I’m just glad we were able to bring it tonight.”
Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said it was a really nice effort from her team, which had lost four of its previous five – including its first Region 4 loss to Greenwood on Tuesday.
“I feel like we have had two really good practices,” Lindsey said. “The effort has been there, the energy and the excitement. After Tuesday happened, we were kind of like, ‘You know what? We are better than this.’ I think the two practices showed and it carried over tonight.”
Warren Central (4-4) got off to a fast start, scoring the first six points and extending the lead to 13-5 after a layup by Saniyah Shelton with 4:40 left in the first quarter.
Ennis got the Trojanettes going, scoring the first seven in a 12-0 run that pushed Barren County in front 17-13.
Barren County’s lead grew to as much as eight in the first half, with the Lady Dragons getting within two. Ennis helped the Trojanettes extend the lead back to 33-27 with a pair of 3-pointers in the final 81 seconds of the half.
The Trojanettes (8-5) were able to keep the Lady Dragons at bay in the second half, with nearly every surge answered by a bucket from Ennis.
Warren Central cut the deficit to 39-35 late in the third, but an Abby Varney basket and an Ennis 3 pushed the margin back to nine.
The Lady Dragons got within five in the fourth, before Ennis connected with her fifth 3 of the night to make it an eight-point lead again. Warren Central trailed by as much as nine in the final minutes, scoring the final two buckets to cut the deficit to the final margin.
“I thought Raven was excellent,” Lindsey said. “She made some big shots. I feel like we would make a little run and Shelton would respond, but then we would make a run and Raven would respond. It’s just good to see two good ballplayers like that.
“But not just that, I thought our team effort was great – especially defensively.”
Shelton finished with 29 points, while La Auhnni Lewis added 13 points for a Warren Central team that dropped games to Region 4 finalists Bowling Green and Barren County in the last 24 hours.
“We closed it to five two or three times, but we didn’t hit shots to get over the hump,” WC coach Anthony Hickey said. “They hit shots to get over the hump. We had to have stops and make shots. We just have to start having more confidence.
“One thing about it, you can’t say Warren Central is not fighting. You are not going to say that. We fought the whole game.”
Barren County is scheduled to play at Monroe County at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Warren Central is scheduled to host Logan County at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WCHS 17 10 11 13 – 51
BCHS 22 11 11 12 – 56
WC – Shelton 29, Lewis 13, Akhmedova 5, Whitfield 2, Ray 2.
BC – Ennis 27, Elmore 8, Varney 6, London 6, Murphy 4, Smith 2, Hughes 2, Gearlds 1.
BOYS
Barren County 63, Warren Central 59, 3 OT
Gavin Withrow scored six of his 12 points in the third overtime – including the go-ahead basket – as the Trojans made it eight straight wins.
Mason Griggs led Barren County (11-3) with 21 points. Taye Poynter added 18 points for the Trojans.
Chappelle Whitney led Warren Central (4-3) with 19 points.
WCHS 6 9 13 8 9 10 4 – 59
BCHS 11 7 4 14 9 10 8 – 63
WC – Whitney 19, Lawrence 9, Glover 8, Walkup 8, Villafuerte 6, Garrett 5, Carver 2, Farley 2.
BC – Griggs 21, Poynter 18, Withrow 12, Shirley 8, Brooks 3, Murphy 1.{&end}
