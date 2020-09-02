RUSSELLVILLE – Russellville head coach Mikie Benton has graduated only a handful of senior contributors in his first two seasons combined.
That brings higher expectations in year three.
The Panthers, who return the bulk of the roster from a 4-8 season that ended in the Class 1A, District 1 championship game, have higher goals set this season.
"Especially in Class A ball, having seven or eight seniors, you're considered to be a pretty veteran team," Benton said. "All of my juniors and seniors, they've all been playing since they were freshmen, so they've definitely been taking their bumps along the way, no doubt about it. This year I'm excited for them to put it all together, and with all the bumps and bruises, the foundation has been set and they're comfortable in the offense, so I'm hyped to get out there and for them to put it all together."
It took a while for Russellville to find its rhythm last fall. It lost its first six games, all of which were part of a non-district gauntlet that featured teams all in larger classes. It was capped off Sept. 27 with a trip to eventual Class 2A champion Somerset.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced some schedule changes, but it doesn't get much easier for Russellville in 2020 before opening district play. The Panthers travel across town to take on Logan County to open the season Sept. 11, and host Franklin-Simpson and Somerset – each of which have a state championship in the last two seasons – the following weeks.
Getting off to a faster start before opening district play Oct. 2 at Fulton County will come down to leadership and getting the younger players ready, Benton said.
"With guys going through the ups and downs, now they know exactly what it takes," he said. "They know they have to be leaders for these younger guys because, being a Class A team, you're going to have seniors out there and you're going to have freshmen out there."
The experience starts with quarterback Lennon Ries and running back Jovari Gamble. Ries threw for 986 yards and 13 touchdowns last year on 64-of-162 passing, with 10 interceptions. He also was the team's second-leading rusher with 586 yards and five touchdowns on 111 attempts.
"With Lennon, he took last year to heart," Benton said. "Stepping into being a quarterback in the first season only being a sophomore, he struggled a bit, and he realized that and he took literally all the film that he had from last year, studied it, we worked on his mechanics to get a lot better and he's just been leading the way with all the guys."
Gamble's expectations might be even higher after rushing for 681 yards and three scores on 133 carries while battling a shoulder injury. He's packed on weight and Benton expects him to be a tough tackle for defenses now at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds. Benton said, since Gamble wasn't totally healthy last year, he doesn't believe teams around the area really know who the real Jovari Gamble is yet.
"It feels good. I don't have to wear a brace, hopefully," Gamble said. "If everything goes good I hope to have a better season."
The offensive line, which Ries called "one of the biggest lines to come through Russellville," is anchored by seniors Josh Todd and Zach Dowlen. The Panthers have targets coming back for Ries in players like Jackson Hampton (16 receptions for 402 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019), Josh Allen (14, 251, 4) and Chevis Elliott (8, 77, 2). Hampton and Allen were deep threats last year, Benton said, and Elliott is a "Swiss army knife." Russellville also brings back Jaquis Todd after he didn't play his junior season, and Benton expects his quickness to add to the offense.
"I've got big expectations for my receivers," Ries said. "I know they are more than capable of doing whatever we need them to – blocking, running routes, scoring touchdowns."
Benton said Elliott is "hands down" the leader on defense, after recording a team-high 75 tackles last year – including 10 for a loss. Hampton and Ries – who had 65 and 57 tackles, and five and two interceptions last year, respectively – will be leaders in the secondary. Outside of those three, it will be much of the same players from the offense expected to contribute on defense.
"That's Class A football for you, man," Benton said. "Get all of them out there, and the same thing they're bringing on offense is the same thing they're bringing from the defensive side."
Russellville beat Fulton County and Caverna in regular-season district play last fall, and lost to Crittenden County by a touchdown. The Panthers beat the Pilots in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs before the ending the season with a loss to the Rockets.
"We have the size, the players, the experience now," Ries said. "I totally feel like we feel like we can just go out there and take back what's ours."
RUSSELLVILLE 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 11 – at Logan County
Sept. 18 – vs. Franklin-Simpson
Sept. 25 – vs. Somerset
Oct. 2 – at Fulton County
Oct. 9 – at Edmonson County
Oct. 16 – at Caverna
Oct. 23 – vs. Crittenden County
Oct. 30 – vs. Warren Central
Nov. 6 – vs. Todd County Central
