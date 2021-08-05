MORGANTOWN – Butler County got the full experience of last season's COVID-19-affected football season.
The Bears went through all the layers of protocol in the rush to get ready for the delayed season, came through that unscathed and then got to playing football – until Oct. 16, when their road game against Russell County became a COVID cancellation. Two more games followed, and then the final blow when Butler County's regular-season finale was also called off due to the coronavirus.
"I mean, it was a lot different," Bears senior quarterback Jagger Henderson said. "We'd never really experienced anything like it. You're preparing for a game that you don't even know if you're going to have. Somebody could get COVID and then you're not going to have it, and you're like well, we prepared for nothing. But at the end of the day, you're just getting better.
"So it was a weird season, but it was fun at the same time."
The relative normalcy of this preseason – so far, at least – has been a relief for Bears senior Zack Silcox.
"It's way better than last year – actually being able to have the whole team here instead of just in groups, everybody bonding together and growing as a team," Silcox said. "It's way different."
Butler County had the distinction of winning its first and last games of the season without making the Class 2A state playoffs. In between those two contests, the Bears dropped five straight en route to a 2-5 overall mark.
With a returning core of experience, Butler County has set its sights on returning to the state playoffs this season for the first time since 2016.
"We were still pretty inexperienced in places," Bears coach Brandon Embry said. "We made changes throughout the year and we got moving better on both sides of the ball as the year went on. We had a couple games – the McLean game and then the Todd County game – that just kind of slipped away. We led for most of the game until about 12 seconds to go in the Todd game. So we were closer than it looked to being a .500 team last year. The ball just didn't bounce our way a couple nights."
Henderson, a four-year starter at quarterback, passed for 795 yard and 11 touchdowns in last season's seven-game slate. He also led the team in rushing with 320 yards and four scores. Henderson is primed for a big year, confident in his protection with the entire starting offensive line back from last season.
"That's a great feeling, knowing that everybody's returning, everybody's stronger, older, more mature, experienced – it feels great," Henderson said.
That group up front – left tackle Blake Tomes, left guard Ian Moore, center Trenton Bryant, right guard Dalton Freeman and right tackle Carson Miller – will also see heavy duty on the defensive side of the ball this season.
"Those guys, along with a few others, are going to give us a big boost on the defensive line because we can roll all of those guys up front," Embry said. "So we've got limited numbers, but we've built in some good upperclassmen depth that will help get you through a long year."
Henderson has a pair of big targets in the passing game in tight ends Solomon Flener (team-high 19 catches for 286 yards and 4 TDs last season) and Silcox, who will also factor as a running back.
"The offense has changed a lot," Silcox said. "The past couple years the offense hasn't really been that great, but this year it's really stepped up. We know our plays now, we're more mature and stronger. We're just better."
Sophomore Gage Beasley will also get carries, while junior Luke Laughing provides another target at wide receiver.
Last year's leading tackler Josh Morris is back at linebacker, where he'll be flanked by Flener and Jake Mckee (who has moved from defensive end).
Silcox, a three-year starter at cornerback, anchors the Bears' secondary. Beasley and Henderson will also see time as defensive backs for Butler County – two-way duties are the norm when the roster may not break 30 players this season.
"I love it, personally," Henderson said. "I want to work for it. Everybody that shows up knows they're going to have to work extra because we don't have numbers. That's what I love about this team."
BUTLER COUNTY 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 – at Russellville
Aug. 27 – at Edmonson County
Sept. 3 – Breckinridge County
Sept. 10 – at Grayson County
Sept. 24 – at McLean County
Oct. 1 – Hancock County
Oct. 8 – at Owensboro Catholic
Oct. 15 – Todd County Central
Oct. 22 – at Clinton County
Oct. 29 – Ohio County