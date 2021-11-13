Editor’s note – This is the fifth in a 17-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season Nov. 29.
The Butler County boys’ basketball team found a way to battle through stops and starts and injuries last season – finishing runner-up in District 12 and earning a trip to the Region 3 Tournament.
With an experienced roster back, expectations are high in Morgantown as Butler County looks to build off last season and challenge in a district that includes Grayson County, Whitesville Trinity and Edmonson County.
“I think we definitely have a lot of experience coming back and that was a big factor last year,” Butler County coach Calvin Dockery said. “It seems COVID just kind of nailed us at the middle of the season and we were just trying to put bodies on the floor. Later in the year we got a little more healthy and that definitely helped. I think having so many kids coming back is probably going to be the biggest strength that we have. As long as we keep everybody healthy, we feel pretty good about it.”
Butler County returns three starters – Solomon Flener, Jagger Henderson and Brody Hunt – who accounted for the bulk of the scoring last season, but have other pieces ready to contribute.
Isaac Dockery adds depth, while Zack Phelps is back after tearing his ACL last year.
Colton Tichenor and Braden Dockery are among the other players who are expected to have a bigger role this season.
Dockery said he hopes experience will ultimately be a big factor in Butler County’s potential success this season.
“We have guys on this team that won a district championship a couple of years ago, so that always plays a factor,” Dockery said. “Grayson County didn’t lose anybody. They are always going to be solid. We have to try to compete with them every year. Whitesville Trinity has pretty much their whole team back as well. They have made big strides the last few years.
“Edmonson County lost a lot, but they always fight. They always make it hard on you. It is going to be a very competitive district.”
Edmonson County lost to the Bears in the opening round of the district tournament. The Wildcats lose all five starters from that team and welcome long-time coach Brad Johnson to the sidelines as the new head coach.
Despite losing all the starters, Johnson feels like he has players ready to step up with a roster that includes six seniors and nine juniors.
Trace Taylor played productive varsity minutes last year, while Johnson said he expects big things from Braden Wall. Cole Saling and Evan Stice are good shooters that should contribute, along with Bowling Green transfer Braxton Highbaugh.
“We have got our hands full trying to compete with the district,” Johnson said.
“Hopefully we can fix what is wrong and be playing our best when district games roll around.”