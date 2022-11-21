220128-sports-WC at GW girls hoops_outbound 11.jpg
Buy Now

Greenwood guard Leia Trinh dribbles the ball up court during last season’s game against Warren Central at Greenwood High School.

 Joseph Barkoff/Special for the Daily News

Editor’s note – This is the eighth in an 11-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season on Nov. 28.

– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you