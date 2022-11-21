Editor’s note – This is the eighth in an 11-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season on Nov. 28.
The Greenwood girls’ basketball team had its season end in heart-breaking fashion last year with a two-point loss to South Warren in the District 14 tournament semifinals.
That loss has been the catalyst throughout the offseason, with the Lady Gators ready to put that behind them and make amends for the early postseason exit. Expectations are high for 2022-23 with what could be the deepest team in Zach Simpson’s tenure as head coach at Greenwood, led by two of the area’s top players in Leia Trinh and Kayla Grant.
“It’s healthy competition,” Simpson said. “We love what we have coming back. It’s gonna be a good season and we are ready to bounce back. We have a lot to be optimistic about.”
Trinh was one of the best offensive players in the region last season, averaging more than 23 points a game. The junior playmaker has been a factor for the Lady Gators since seventh grade and should once again be a force while continuing to develop her game.
“She’s 100% coachable,” Simpson said. “She wants to be better. She wants to continue to improve. She’s never satisfied. Even as good as she is, she does know there are things she can improve on. One thing that she is really going to improve on this year is her defense.”
Grant averaged a double-double last season (11.8 ppg, 12 rpg) and gives Greenwood a senior presence in the paint. Fellow senior Jessica Peterson will have an important role this season, according to Simpson – a strong defender who has improved her offensive game.
Trinh is part of a junior class that is 10 deep.
Avery Overmohle might be the best-kept secret in the district according to Simpson, with JoJo McCorkle back after playing a significant role last year. Ella Whittle is back after missing last year with injury, while Emma Blandford is a transfer from Florida who will look to make a contribution.
The junior class also includes Alex Doig, Julia Kupchella, Avery Martin and Abby Walker.
“There is a lot of depth and a lot of different pieces,” Simpson said. “I’ve had to adjust my coaching. I’ve had depth, but I have never had depth like this. They get along so well and play so well together. It’s exciting.”
The roster will be challenged by a tough schedule that includes a spot in the Queen of the Commonwealth and the Lady Invitational of the South. Simpson said the tough schedule will have his team prepared for what lies ahead in another strong district.
“Our goals are out for a good season because they were so upset with what happened last year,” Simpson said. “They expected to go further. They’ve got a little chip on their shoulder. They are ready to go.”{&end}