It truly was home sweet home for the Greenwood football team, which rolled to a 43-6 win over Warren Central on Friday at Greenwood High School.
Playing on its newly-minted home turf for the first time this season, Greenwood (4-1) built a commanding lead by halftime and cruised to the victory.
“I think my kids played hard and they played fairly well,” Greenwood coach William Howard said. “They gave us some trouble on that first offensive series. We had a few penalties that kind of kept the drive alive. We have to get those things corrected, but yeah I’m happy with my boys.”
Warren Central (1-4) moved the ball on the opening drive, marching into Greenwood territory before fumbling the ball away -- a troubling start after the Dragons committed five turnovers the week before.
Greenwood didn’t take advantage on that drive, but the next drive the Gators would strike when Elmo Stewart broke free for a 67-yard touchdown run that made the score 7-0 with 3:10 left in the half.
The floodgates opened from there.
Greenwood’s defense forced Warren Central to punt on its next possession and Caleb Williams stepped up for one of the biggest plays of the night -- a blocked punt where Williams basically snatched the ball off the punter’s foot and raced untouched for a 22-yard touchdown that pushed the lead to 14-0.
“I just went up there and tried to block it like a normal blocked punt,” Williams said. “It ended up in my hands. We took it from there and we got our team going for the rest of the game. The energy was really high in this game and I loved it.”
Howard said that special teams play was a huge shift in the game.
“That was pretty uncommon,” Howard said. “You try to teach them to take it off their foot, but he literally took it off his foot and ran with it. That was a pretty special play.”
Williams got in the act on defense with an interception on the next drive that set up Greenwood’s next score -- a 10-yard touchdown run from Tel Tel Long as time expired in the first quarter.
Long added his second touchdown run of the night four minutes into the second quarter. Stewart broke another long run -- a 59-yard touchdown scamper that started the KHSAA-mandated running clock with 3:10 left in the first half.
Greenwood finished with 253 yards of offense and forced a pair of turnovers in the first half.
“I think we were pretty well-rounded tonight,” Howard said. “I don’t think our fullback got a lot of touches, but as far as our two wings, our quarterback and even our tight end got involved quite a bit in the passing game. I thought we kept the ball mixed around well enough offensively to keep them off balance today.”
Both teams scored once in the second half.
Greenwood got a touchdown run from Williams in the third quarter to make the score 43-0. Warren Central took advantage of a Greenwood turnover in the fourth quarter that set up a short field, leading to a 16-yard touchdown pass from Dominique Anthony to Cameron Grainger.
The Gators rested the starters for most of the second half. Stewart finished the night with three touches and 153 yards, rushing for 126 yards and scoring twice while adding a 27-yard reception.
“It’s all up to the line,” Stewart said. “All the glory goes to (them). They blocked (well) tonight.
“ ... I feel like their blocks set the tone and I just did what I had to do.”
Warren Central coach Mark Nelson said his team was unable to overcome early mistakes, but praised his quarterback who started in place of Zarionte Howard after seeing limited action in the previous four games. Howard was one of several Dragons who did not play due to injury.
“Bad things happen and we don’t do well with adversity and then we basically just folded,” Nelson said. “The big thing is I thought our quarterback, who came in this week and started for us, played well. I thought he kept the game in control, threw the ball pretty well. We dropped a lot of his passes. I think he is going to be a pretty good quarterback for us.
“The adversity just tears us up and they don’t know who to turn to. We’ve got 12 seniors and I don’t know where the leadership is -- where they say something on the field, snap out of it and play hard."
Both teams return to action in home games at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22. The Dragons host Daviess County, while Greenwood welcomes South Warren in the district opener for both teams.
WCHS 0 0 0 6 -- 6
GHS 21 15 7 0 -- 43
First quarter
GHS -- Elmo Stewart 67 run (Graham Smothers kick), 3:10
GHS -- Caleb Williams 22 blocked punt return (Smothers kick), 1:25
GHS -- Tel Tel Long 10 run (Smothers kick), 0:00
Second quarter
GHS -- Long 6 run (Smothers kick), 8:02
GHS -- Stewart 59 run (Long pass from Cam Smith), 3:08
Third quarter
GHS -- Williams 5 run (Smothers kick), 7:10
Fourth quarter
WCHS -- Cameron Grainger 16 pass from Dominique Anthony (conversion failed), 7:15