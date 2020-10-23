For most of the night, it was Monroe County's run game moving the ball down the field.
But on the biggest play, it was a pass getting the job done.
Jameson Petett connected with tight end Jameson Pruitt for a 17-yard completion on fourth-and-11 from the Warren Central 31-yard line to pick up a first down, and from there the Falcons ran out the clock to hold off the Dragons for a 39-36 victory Friday at Joe Hood Field after leading by 21 at halftime.
"They busted the pocket, we rolled out a little bit and he just sort of drifted and we threw a good ball. Our backup quarterback Petett threw it to Pruitt – Pruitt's a big target – and it finished out as a good play," Monroe County coach John Petett said. "I know Warren Central is sitting in there, they had an opportunity to win the football game and they fought. My hat's off to them and their coaching staff. They could have laid down at half, but they came out and they fought."
Monroe County was on the way to blowing out Warren Central and took a 27-6 lead into the break. The Dragons battled back, but were unable to stop the Falcons with just over a minute left to put the ball back in the hands of an offense that the Falcons struggled to stop in the second half.
Warren Central instead left with its state-long 51st consecutive loss. Friday's 3-point loss marked the closest the Dragons have been since it last won on Oct. 16, 2015 – a 23-12 victory over Warren East.
"I know we had a chance there, but last thing I told them was, 'You've got to learn to win,' "Warren Central coach Cary Fowler said. "Big-time players is what a lot of people say, and I tell them this – 'Champions want the ball in their hands when the game's on the line. You thrive for those moments.' We've got to get to the point where we can make those plays and we're willing to take the chance – sometimes you've got to take a chance to make a big-time play.
" ... We're close, we're close. Real close. I'm proud to say I'm a Warren Central Dragon coach right now, and I'm very proud of those kids. I love them to death and I'm proud to say that I'm the coach. Let's hope we come back next week and let's find a way to win one."
The comeback attempt started on Warren Central's first possession of the second half. The Dragons used a heavy dose of TySeam Day to march 85 yards down the field for a touchdown. Day had 10 runs totaling 65 yards on the series, which he capped off with an 8-yard scoring run, before running in the two-point conversion to make it 27-14.
Day finished with 105 yards on 21 carries for Warren Central. Jace Carver had 240 yards on 18-of-39 passing with three touchdowns, with two to Omari Glover. Glover had eight receptions for 115 yards.
Monroe County, playing without quarterback John Harlin in the second half after he suffered an injury with 1:57 remaining in the second quarter, responded with an 18-yard touchdown run from Jordan Page on the ensuing possession to go up 33-14 with 3:18 left in the third.
Page led Monroe County with 157 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. The Falcons had 381 yards rushing. Harlin added 93 yards and a touchdown, Cade Turner had 68 yards and a touchdown and Jacob Wood had 54 yards and a touchdown rushing. Harlin was 5-of-8 passing for 78 yards and a touchdown, and Jameson Petett added 30 yards on two completions.
"We don't have a lot of speed, but we've just got kids that work hard and they kept grinding it out and that's the only reason we won this game, is we were grinding and grinding," John Petett said.
Demetrius Barnett took the kickoff following Page's touchdown 90 yards to the end zone to quickly get six points back for the Dragons and make it 33-20.
Warren Central forced a three-and-out, but were forced to start at their own 1 after Monroe County's punt. The first snap went over Carver's head, but the play was blown dead with a flag. The Dragons, with a second chance, eventually found some breathing room and turned it into a 99-yard scoring drive. Glover caught a 15-yard pass from Carver in the back of the end zone and Carver ran in the conversion to make it 33-28 with 10:12 left.
Monroe County continued to pound the ball on the ground with eight straight runs after getting the ball back – the final of which was a 10-yard touchdown from Wood to make it 39-28.
Facing fourth-and-22 from the Monroe County 32, Carver completed a pass to Barnett, who spun off a defender in the air and ran into the end zone. Carver passed to Day on the conversion to make it 39-36.
The Falcons took over from their 49 with 4:46 left and got to the 35 before Warren Central took its second timeout with 1:25 to play. The Dragons held Monroe County to four yards on third-and-15 and called another timeout with 1:16 remaining, needing a stop to give the offense a chance at a game-winning drive, but Jameson Petett completed the 17-yard pass to Pruitt to seal the victory.
Warren Central won the toss and deferred to the second half, but recovered the onside kick and turned it into points with a 14-yard pass to Glover from Carver to take a 6-0 lead.
Monroe County answered with a 4-yard scoring run from Turner and a 23-yard touchdown pass from Harlin to Jameson Petett to take a 14-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Falcons added to their lead in the second with a 15-yard touchdown run from Harlin and a 5-yard touchdown run from Page to take a 27-6 advantage into halftime in a game that had the opening kickoff delayed because of weather.
"I'm proud of the way they fought, I just wish that they would learn to play four quarters, and that's been the Achilles' heel for us," Fowler said.
Monroe County is scheduled to host Allen County-Scottsville next week, and Warren Central is working on finalizing a game, according to Fowler.
MCHS 14 13 6 6 – 39
WCHS 6 0 14 16 – 36
First quarter
WC – Omari Glover 14 pass from Jace Carver (two-point conversion failed), 9:26
MC – Cade Turner 4 run (Tyler Brown kick), 6:02
MC – Jameson Petett 23 pass from John Harlin (Brown kick), 0:20
Second quarter
MC – Harlin 15 run (Brown kick), 6:25
MC – Jordan Page 5 run (kick missed), 0:39
Third quarter
WC – TySeam Day 8 run (Day run), 7:41
MC – Page 18 run (kick blocked), 3:18
WC – Demetrius Barnett 90 kick return (two-point conversion failed), 3:01
Fourth quarter
WC – Glover 15 pass from Carver (Carver run), 10:12
MC – Jacob Wood 10 run (two-point conversion failed), 6:04
WC – Barnett 32 pass from Carver (Day pass from Carver), 4:51
