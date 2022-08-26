Bowling Green's offense produced a slew of explosive plays Friday night against visiting McCracken County.
The Purples scored touchdowns on every offensive possession of the first half to build a six-touchdown lead and start a running clock before closing out a 42-7 victory.
But to Bowling Green coach Mark Spader, the play of the game happened before any of that. On the game's opening possession, the Purples got nowhere in their first series and set up to punt from their own 39-yard line. A low snap changed those plans, as Bowling Green punter Davis Fant scooped up the ball off the turf and ran 22 yards for a first down that set up his team's first touchdown three plays later.
Call it a happy accident.
"I thought he had a moment to punt it, but he saw the edge and took off," Spader said. "It's a senior player -- he was our punter all last year -- and in my mind that's the play of the game right there. That's a senior making a play."
A senior provided the spark, but an underclassmen spread the fire for Bowling Green (2-0). Sophomore quarterback Deuce Bailey passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead his team to the convincing victory.
"After that first drive when Davis got us a first down on the punt, I guess the offense just really settled in," Bailey said. "We got going."
Three plays after Fant's first-down run, Bailey completed his first pass of the night after failing to connect on the first three. The first one was a good one for the Purples, as Bailey hooked up with Easton Barlow on a 19-yard touchdown pass.
After forcing McCracken County (0-2) into a shanked punt to end its first possession, Bowling Green took advantage of a short field as Bailey capped a four-play, 32-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown run.
Bailey kept up the quick-strike attack on the Purples' next possession, finishing off a two-play, 39-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Christopher Sweeney that put his team team up 21-0 with 4:54 left in the first quarter.
Bowling Green's defense held up its end, forcing the Mustangs into yet another punt -- with a bad snap forcing a run the fell well short of a first down at McCracken's 26. Jayden Axson capped the ensuing four-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Purples kept winning good field position in the first half, starting their next drive on the Mustangs' 35 after forcing another punt. Bailey found Barlow again for a 14-yard touchdown strike that pushed the lead to 35-0 with seven minutes left in the first half.
Bailey finished the night 9-of-12 passing for 129 yards with three touchdowns. Barlow had two catches -- both for touchdowns -- for 33 yards.
"We have a lot of fast receivers, a lot of talent," Barlow said. "It was a good night."
The Purples got their final touchdowns with 4:40 left in the first half when Dillon Maners finished off five-play, 40-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to start the KHSAA-mandated running clock.
With Bowling Green's starters sitting out the entire second half, the Mustangs broke through for a fourth-quarter touchdown as quarterback Pryor Lamb finished off a drive with a 1-yard keeper.
Other than that late blemish, it was nearly a perfect night for the Purples.
"Our offense was fun to watch -- they were really clicking early," Spader said. "I think our level of competition will increase each week, so that's a good thing."
Bowling Green will host Pleasure Ridge Park on Sept. 2.
McCracken County 0 0 0 7 -- 7
Bowling Green 21 21 0 0 -- 42
First Quarter
BG -- Easton Barlow 15 pass from Deuce Bailey (Colin Fratus kick), 9:55
BG -- Bailey 9 run (Fratus kick), 6:26
BG -- Christopher Sweeney 21 pass from Bailey (Fratus kick), 4:54
Second Quarter
BG -- Jayden Axson 1 run (Fratus kick), 10:40
BG -- Barlow 14 pass from Bailey (Fratus kick), 7:00
BG -- Dillon Maners 1 run (Fratus kick), 4:40
Fourth Quarter
MC -- Pryor Lamb 1 run (Sebastian Hutchins kick), 5:19