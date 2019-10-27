With one week left in the high school football regular season, first-round postseason matchups are almost set.
For three districts, including Class 4A, District 1, final regular season district standings will come down to the final week. With the new playoff format for the 2019 season, the top four teams in each district will be seeded based on regular season results and play each other in the first two rounds of the postseason.
Starting in the third round, remaining teams will be seeded based on Rating Percentage Index Rankings, a system designed to measure a team's strength compared to other teams based on schedules. RPI is calculated from the team’s winning percentage, the opponent’s winning percentage and the opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage.
Here's a look at first-round playoff matchups for area teams:
Class 1A, District 1
Postseason matchups: No. 4 Caverna (1-8, 0-3) at No. 1 Crittenden County (7-2, 3-0), No. 3 Fulton County (6-3, 1-2) at No. 2 Russellville (2-7, 2-1)
How they got here: Russellville lost its first six games of the season, but once district play started, was able to come away with wins in back-to-back games against Fulton County, 34-31, and Caverna, 50-0. The Panthers lost to Crittenden County on Friday 21-14, making the Rockets perfect in district play. Fulton County's only win in district play came against Caverna 47-0 on Friday. The Pilots also lost to Crittenden County on Oct. 18, 30-12. Caverna failed to win a game in district play and the Colonels' only victory this year came in Week 2 against Shawnee.
Class 2A, District 3
Postseason matchups: No. 4 Green County (1-8, 1-3) at No. 1 Edmonson County (4-5, 3-1), No. 3 Clinton County (5-3, 2-2) at No. 2 Monroe County (5-4, 3-1)
How they got here: Nathan Smith's Wildcats snapped a four-game skid to go 3-1 in Class 2A, District 3 play. Edmonson County shut out Monroe County 33-0 and Clinton County 13-0. The only points the Wildcats allowed in those three wins were in a 39-8 victory over Green County on Oct. 18. It sets up a rematch with the Dragons in the first week of the postseason. Green County picked up its first victory last week with a 14-6 overtime win at Metcalfe County. Edmonson County's only loss in district play came in overtime to the Hornets on Sept. 20, 22-20. It was Metcalfe County's only win of the season. Monroe County, whose only loss in district play was to Edmonson County, beat Clinton County on Sept. 20, 28-14, to help earn the No. 2 seed.
Class 3A, District 2
Postseason matchups: No. 4 Adair County (2-7, 1-3) at No. 1 Glasgow (8-1, 4-0), No. 3 Casey County (4-5, 2-2) at No. 2 Taylor County (7-2, 3-1)
How they got here: Glasgow's only loss of the season came against South Warren 21-20 when the Spartans scored in the final minute. The Scotties beat Casey County 21-14 on Friday and Taylor County on Oct. 18, 31-28, with a game-winning field goal from Alex Elizalde. Glasgow beat Adair County 50-22 on Oct. 4. Adair County's only district win came against Hart County 35-13 in Week 6. Taylor County's only loss in district play was to Glasgow and the Cardinals beat Casey County 49-7 on Sept. 27. The Rebels had wins over Adair County, 12-7, and Hart County, 37-21, in district play.
Class 4A, District 1
Postseason matchups: No. 4 Calloway County (1-8, 1-3) at No. 1 Hopkinsville (6-3, 3-1)/Logan County (8-1, 3-1)/Madisonville-North Hopkins (8-1, 3-1), No. 3 Hopkinsville/Logan County/Madisonville-North Hopkins at Hopkinsville/Logan County/Madisonville-North Hopkins
How they got here: Calloway County's only win this season was over Hopkins County Central 69-35, giving the Lakers the No. 4 seed. Outside of that, nothing is set with seeding because Logan County beat Madisonville-North Hopkins 26-24, Hopkinsville beat Logan County 21-6 and Madisonville-North Hopkins beat Hopkinsville 20-18 in the regular season. All three are tied at 3-1 in Class 4A, District 1 play. By KHSAA rules "... each team tied for the position shall receive one point for each game won by any four of their defeated opponents in all games, except for the games played between any two of the tied teams."
Following Week 10 games, Logan County had the upper hand in the standings with 14 points from victories over opponents with the four best records (Greenwood 5, Warren East 4, Muhlenberg County 3, Russellville 2). Madisonville-North Hopkins had 11 points (Union County 4, Daviess County 4, Marshall County 2, Ballard Memorial 1) and Hopkinsville had 10 points (Caldwell County 7, Kenwood (Tenn.) 2, Calloway County 1, Hopkins County Central/Christian County 0). In the final week of the regular season, the Cougars travel to South Warren (8-1), Madisonville-North Hopkins hosts Mayfield (8-1) and Hopkinsville hosts Paducah Tilghman (7-2).
Class 4A, District 2
Postseason matchups: No. 4 Russell County (5-4, 1-3) at No. 1 Franklin-Simpson (5-4, 4-0), No. 3 Warren East (4-5, 2-2) at No. 2 Allen County-Scottsville (3-6, 3-1)
How they got here: Franklin-Simpson started 0-4, but has won five straight games, including all four in Class 4A, District 2 play. It sets up a first-round meeting with Russell County, which lost to Allen County-Scottsville on Friday 34-28 to set the Patriots in the No. 2 seed. Allen County-Scottsville will face Warren East in the first round. The Raiders lost to the Patriots on Oct. 18, 27-10, and Franklin-Simpson beat Russell County on Oct. 4, 35-21. If Franklin-Simpson and Allen County-Scottsville were to see the same results as in the regular season, the two would meet in the second round the following week. The Wildcats beat the Patriots 31-21 in the regular season.
Class 5A, District 2
Postseason matchups: No. 4 Christian County (0-9, 0-3) at No. 1 Bowling Green (6-2, 3-0), No. 3 Greenwood (5-4, 1-2) at No. 2 South Warren (8-1, 2-1)
How they got here: Bowling Green was perfect in district play this season, beating Christian County and Greenwood by a combined score of 88-0 after handing South Warren its first loss in the last two seasons. The Purples trailed the Spartans 3-0 at halftime, but scored twice in the second half to win 14-3. South Warren and Greenwood will meet again after facing off on Oct. 18. The Spartans trailed 9-8 at halftime in the regular-season meeting, but wound up winning 36-18 with the help of a 21-point third quarter. If regular season results hold in the first round of the postseason, the Purples and Spartans would meet for the fifth time in a series tied two-all.
Class 6A, District 2
Postseason matchups: No. 4 Barren County (5-4, 0-3) at No. 1 North Hardin (9-0, 3-0), No. 3 Meade County (3-6, 1-2) at No. 2 Central Hardin (8-1, 2-1)
How they got here: Barren County's 5-1 start was the best the program had seen in over two decades, but the Trojans haven't seen the same success since the start of district play. Barren County went 0-3 and was outscored 135-24 in those three games. Barren will face undefeated North Hardin in the first round -- a team that beat the Trojans 38-0 in their district opener. North Hardin knocked off Central Hardin 7-0 Friday to earn the top seed. The Bruins will face Meade County in the rematch of a game Central Hardin won 43-7 on Oct. 18.
