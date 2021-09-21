Foundation Christian Academy's volleyball team picked up its first non-forfeit varsity win in program history with a 2-1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-23) win over visiting Warren Central on Monday.
The Falcons had previously been credited with a 1-0 win over Russellville due to a COVID-19-related cancellation.
Josilyn Slavey led FCA with four kills and added three aces. Elliana Bastin tallied three kills and seven aces, Natalee Baker finished with eight assists and six aces, Shelby Hill had five aces and Reece Sims tallied two aces.
FCA (2-7) returns to action Saturday against Rose Hill Christian and Christian Academy (Ind.) in the DCA Warriors Classic at Danville Christian.
Warren Central (5-16) hosts Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Allen County-Scottsville 2, Russellville 0
Host Allen County-Scottsville claimed a 2-0 (25-8, 25-12) victory over Russellville on Monday.
Chloe Cook tallied nine kills, 11 digs, six assists and three aces for ACS. Ava Kinslow added eight assists, five digs and pair of aces, Ana Walker had four kills, Madison Lynch totaled six digs, Leyla Spurlock finished with five aces and three digs, and Jaedyn Mosby tallied three aces.
ACS (17-11) hosts Monroe County on Tuesday. Russellville (1-16) hosts Logan County on Tuesday.
Ohio County 3, Butler County 0
Host Ohio County picked up a 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-10) win over Butler County on Monday.
Autumn Gidcumb had six kills and six digs to pace the Lady Bears in the loss. Abigail Dockery added 14 digs and Cassidy Parker had 13 digs.
Butler County (6-8) returns to action Wednesday at Grayson County.
Green County 2, Glasgow 0
Green County earned a 2-0 (25-18, 25-12) win over visiting Glasgow on Monday.
Khloe Hale led the Lady Scotties with seven kills and five digs in the loss. Gracin Burd added three kills and 10 assists, and Laney Bishop tallied 12 digs.
Glasgow (2-12) hosts Russell County on Tuesday.
Breckinridge County 2, Edmonson County 0
Edmonson County dropped a 2-0 (25-13, 25-6) decision to host Breckinridge County on Monday.
Kaylee Lindsey paced the Lady Cats with two kills, two blocks and six digs. Madison Bullock added 13 digs adn Whitney Davis had 10 digs.
Edmonson County (5-13) is back in action Thursday at home against Butler County.