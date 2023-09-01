PREP ROUNDUP FCA downs Fort Knox 2-1 Daily News Sep 1, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Foundation Christian Academy earned its second straight soccer win with a 2-1 victory over Fort Knox on Thursday at Fort Knox.Caden Hickman and Daniel Lee had one goal each as FCA improved to 3-4 on the season.FCA is scheduled to play at Butler County at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Glasgow 6, Barren County 1Jared Malagon scored three goals to lead the Scotties past Barren County in a District 15 matchup.Hudson Stahl finished with two goals and two assists for Glasgow (7-1-1 overall, 4-0 District 15). Isaiah Ramos added a goal and an assist, while Nick Bower had three assists.Walker Thornbury had 10 saves in goal for the Scotties.Glasgow is scheduled to host Apollo at 10 a.m. Saturday. Barren County (4-6, 1-2) is scheduled to play at Allen County-Scottsville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.Girls' SoccerWarren East 5, Franklin-Simpson 0Deca Burr had three goals as the Lady Raiders improved to 9-0 on the season.Zoe Witherspoon and Abbie Rigsby added one goal each, while Sophia Miralda and Anna Marr had one assist each. Jaeleigh Childers earned the shutout in net with three saves.Warren East is scheduled to host LaRue County in the Kentucky 2A championships at 2 p.m. Saturday.Barren County 2, Warren Central 2Hadley Adams had two goals for Barren County as the Trojanettes and Lady Dragons battled to a draw Thursday.Monika Lopez and Naila Velic had one goal each for Warren Central (4-3-2), while Ana Deih had an assist. Presley Compton had 11 saves for the Lady Dragons.Kassidy White had eight saves for Barren County (5-3-1), while Emily Adams finished with two saves.Barren County is scheduled to host South Warren at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Warren Central will face Franklin Christian Academy (Tenn.) at the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Sept. 9.VolleyballWarren East 3, ACS 0Baleigh Young had eight kills, four blocks and five digs as the Lady Raiders picked up a District 15 win.Jada Knight finished with 29 assists for Warren East (11-3 overall, 2-0 District 15), while Kaytlin Miller and Mia Andrews added six kills each.Warren East is scheduled to play at Bowling Green on Tuesday, while Allen County-Scottsville (8-6, 0-2) is scheduled to host Russell County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Foundation Christian Academy Fort Knox Glasgow Barren County Warren East Franklin-simpson Warren Central Allen County-scottsville Recommended for you