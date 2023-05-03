History was made at Foundation Christian Academy with a pair of student athletes becoming the first FCA students to sign to play college sports.
Kaito Muto signed to play baseball at Vanderbilt, while Josi Slavey signed to play volleyball at Florida College in Temple Terrace, Fla.
“It’s a very exciting day, very blessed obviously,” Muto said. “We weren’t planning this until this week, so it was kind of all of a sudden. I am really grateful to the school for letting me and Josi have this opportunity. I’m very excited for my next three or four years.”
Muto signed in a sport that is not currently offered at Foundation Christian Academy, but one he has thrived in – even while attending the FCA the last three years. Muto played in the spring with Knights Academy in Nashville, primarily as a middle infielder and outfielder.
He is among one of the top ranked shortstops in Kentucky and the nation according to Perfect Game and joins a Vanderbilt program rich in baseball history.
“It’s a special program,” Muto said. “I couldn’t be more thankful of the opportunity. My recruit was pretty late. I committed in November. When I got that call it was the best day in my life. I knew right away I was going to go there.”
While he is happy to have his college decision set, Muto said there is still plenty of work to do.
“It’s very nice to be able to say I am going to Vanderbilt, but the work has only started here,” Muto said. “I just have to get ready now for the next four years.”
Slavey has been part of the FCA volleyball program since its inception in 2019. She helped lead the Falcons to an 11-13 record last season.
“Honestly, it is so overwhelming,” Slavey said. “Whenever I found out that I was going to be the first to ever do this at my school, I was so thankful for this opportunity that FC gave me and FCA gave me. This is setting history for what our school can be and what it is going to be in the future.”
Slavey said familiarity with Florida College led to her interest. Her mother Stephanie Slavey and FCA volleyball coach Lorie Baker both are FC graduates while her sister Tasha is currently a student at Florida College.
“Whenever I decided I was going to play (at Florida College), they were so overwhelmed because they were excited for me to be in a Christian environment – to be surrounded by people they knew, teachers they had,” Slavey said. “I really think it is going to be the best option for me.”
Slavey said it’s going to be an adjustment, but she’s excited about the challenge.
“I’m honestly nervous to be going there,” Slavey said. “It’s so far away, like 10 hours from here. I’m honestly really excited to start my own adventure and new life.”