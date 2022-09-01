RUSSELLVILLE – Logan County’s Kyla Bilyeu and Russellville’s Madden Bloodworth share a common bond.
Both have a love for football that can be traced back to their respective families and both are now part of the game they love – Bilyeu as the placekicker for Logan County, while Bloodworth kicks for Russellville.
Their paths will intersect Friday for the annual Clash of the Cats between the two rivals at Logan County High School. Bilyeu and Bloodworth will make history as female kickers facing off in a varsity football game. It’s a moment that both admit they have been anticipating in the days leading up to kickoff.
“I think it is definitely very interesting,” Bilyeu said. “It’s definitely a little bit nerve-racking for me, but I’m a little bit excited too.”
Bloodworth said it’s really special because it’s a small town and the teams are rivals.
“It says that anything is possible for a girl,” Bloodworth said. “If you put your heart into it, then it is possible.”
Bloodworth said kicking has been a dream for seven years. Her father Pete Bloodworth, who kicked at Austin Peay in the early 2000s, helped her with that dream – and even offered some advice.
“My dad tried to get me to play soccer when I was little because I mentioned I wanted to be on the football team,” Bloodworth said. “He said soccer would be the best way to do that, but I was stubborn. I didn’t listen to him.”
Bloodworth played a little softball and basketball and still competes in archery, but her dream remained. She expressed interest to one of Russellville’s coaches last year and spent the summer practicing with her father at the soccer field near the football practice field, timing her practice at the same time the football team was on the field.
Her persistence paid off as Bloodworth was called over to the football field for a tryout – leading to a spot on the varsity roster.
“It was exciting,” Bloodworth said. “My family was excited, but my dad was the most excited for me.”
Bloodworth became the first female to score a point in a game in Russellville history when she hit an extra point in the season opener against Butler County on Aug. 18.
“I realized I was the first girl kicker on the team, but I didn’t think it would be a big deal like it was,” Bloodworth said.
She said she is enjoying being part of the team – a roster that includes her older brother, Miller.
“It’s fun,” Bloodworth said. “Sometimes it clicks for me and I realize, ‘Oh, I am actually part of the team.’ I like being part of the team.”
Bilyeu became interested in playing football after watching brother Thomas kick for Logan County a few years ago and told her mom she would like to do it too.
“(My brother) would take me to a field and help me with the basics before I started – just give me the best advice that he could give,” Bilyeu said.
Bilyeu is a goalkeeper for the girls’ soccer team and also a member of the girls’ basketball team, so the decision to play football meant she would have an even busier schedule that she has to balance – especially with soccer and football overlapping.
“It’s a little bit difficult, but soccer is my main sport,” Bilyeu said. “I will always put it first. I put soccer games before football games, but I do try to go to football after soccer practice or on a day when we are supposed to rest for soccer. I try to fit in football as much as I can.”
Bilyeu played for the freshman and junior varsity teams last season and appeared in two varsity games – making her first extra point in a win over Calloway County on Oct. 22.
“It was a little nerve-racking because there was a lot more pressure on me,” Bilyeu said. “Being a kicker, you have one job. If you don’t make it, then there is nothing left. It was a little nerve-racking, but I just tried to keep my focus and just kick the ball.”
Bilyeu said the acclimation to the football team hasn’t been easy, but not really difficult.
“The team is really nice to me,” Bilyeu said. “I know a lot of people, but it is still a little bit difficult being the only girl on the team.”
Bilyeu and Bloodworth have never met, but Bilyeu said she will likely reach out to Bloodworth on Friday.
“I may say something to her after the game or something,” Bilyeu said. “I think that would be a cool interaction.
“I hope it puts a good reputation on us – knowing our community is very open-minded and how good and nice the football team is to me. I hope it inspires young people too.”
Bloodworth said she hopes this is just the start of her football career, with dreams of continuing to kick beyond high school.
“I want to get a scholarship, but for that I need to work on my consistency and how (far) I can kick,” Bloodworth said.
Bilyeu said when it comes to college sports, she is more focused on soccer, but added she would certainly like a chance to play football at the collegiate level.
“Right now I am just trying to focus on doing the best I can,” Bilyeu said. “If I get to the point where I’ve gotten better than what I expected, I would never turn down an opportunity to kick in college or something like that, but soccer would be my first choice.”