LEXINGTON -- Wednesday’s opening round of the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 began with a pair of down-to-the-wire nail-biters.
Warren Central had no time for that kind of drama.
The Dragons came roaring out of the gate and quickly dispatched Region 12 champion Pulaski County 80-55 at Rupp Arena. Warren Central looked the part of the No. 1 team in the state, building a sizable lead in the opening minutes and cruising from there.
“We had a great start,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “I think the experience of just being on the floor helped us be relaxed when we got out there today. We shot it well. That’s always good when you make shots. It doesn’t take much after that.
“We guarded the first half. We really did. We won’t talk about the second half.”
Warren Central (33-1) went wire-to-wire, with Kade Unseld scoring eight points in the first five minutes to help the Dragons jump out to a 10-1 advantage. Pulaski County (27-7) was held to 1-for-8 from the field in the first quarter, with Warren Central scoring the final 10 points of the quarter to push the margin to 20-3.
The Dragons continued to stay hot from the field in the second quarter, with the lead ballooning to 33-10 after back-to-back three-point plays from Chappelle Whitney and Omari Glover.
Warren Central shot 62% in the half, with 19 points from Unseld, and was comfortably in front 45-19.
“We were really engaged in the first quarter, really engaged and we communicated,” William Unseld said. “I think our length and quickness gave them some problems in the first half. We challenged shots in the first half. We did a good job of those things. We have to make sure we do it for 32 minutes on Friday. We did it for 16 minutes, really about 12. We have some stuff we have to clean up, but I was proud of their effort.”
Pulaski County opened the second half with back-to-back 3s to get the deficit down to 20, but the Maroons were unable to get any closer. Warren Central led by as much as 30 in the fourth quarter before the Dragons emptied the bench and gave everyone a chance to play.
While the second half wasn’t quite the same level of intensity, William Unseld said he liked his team’s composure and maturity -- adding getting back to the state tournament was a big hurdle for this team.
“They had more pressure on them just to get here,” he said. “The tightest I have seen them in two years was the region championship game. We led that game double figures and then the last five minutes almost fell apart -- just the pressure.
“It felt like the weight of the world was off them because they got back here. All year it is like, 'You gotta get back to Rupp.’ Now that they are here, they have my permission not to win this thing. They have had a great year. Let’s go play and have fun.”
Kade Unseld led the Dragons with 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Whitney added 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while Glover finished with 11 points.
Warren Central shot 57% for the game -- including 9-for-17 from 3.
“We came out aggressive,” Kade Unseld said. “We’d been here before, so there were no nerves.”
Barek Williams led Pulaski County with 19 points.
“I felt like we came out and tried to play hard early and did a lot of good things,” Pulaski County coach John Fraley said. “We kind of ran into a buzzsaw tonight. Warren Central was really, really good early -- well all game really, but especially early. They shot the ball extremely well.”
Warren Central advances to face Ashland Blazer in the quarterfinals at 12:30 p.m. CDT on Friday at Rupp Arena.
PCHS 3 16 19 17 -- 55
WCHS 20 25 19 16 -- 80
PC -- Williams 19, Lancaster 14, Frye 6, Duggar 5, Fraley 4, King 3, Wooldridge 2, Cook 2.
WC -- Unseld 26, Whitney 16, Glover 11, Villafuerte 8, Jefferson 6, Walkup 4, Wells 3, Dahir 3, Boards 3.