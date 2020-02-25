Calvin Head might not call it perfect, but Bowling Green's first-quarter onslaught against Greenwood in Tuesday's District 14 Girls' Basketball Tournament semifinals showcased a near-flawless polish by the Lady Purples.
Eight minutes – or less than four, really – was all Bowling Green needed to secure its spot in the upcoming Region 4 Tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Lady Purples surged to a 15-point lead in that span by hitting their first six shots, forcing turnovers in bunches and grabbing nearly every rebound in sight.
By the end of the first quarter, the lead was 21 and Head's team was well on its way to a 66-37 victory to earn a spot in Thursday's District 14 Tournament championship game against the winner of Wednesday's matchup between Warren East and South Warren. Game time for Thursday's championship is 6 p.m. at South Warren.
"I thought defensively our energy was through the roof," Head said of the first quarter. "And when we're flying around like that, deflections, we're talking on defense, we're rotating to the correct spots, it seems to lend well for us when we're playing at that level of defense."
Top-seeded Bowling Green (24-6) forced eight first-quarter turnovers as it built a 25-4 lead at the end of the period against fifth-seeded Greenwood (13-16). Lady Purples freshman Saniyah Shelton scored 11 points in that first frame, mostly by penetrating in the lane despite the Lady Gators' zone.
"We had to get stops," Shelton said. "(Head) told us to come out with great energy because it's a district game and it (determines) if we go home or we keep going."
Head said Shelton has upped her play in recent weeks, and the Lady Purples are a stronger team with her increased confidence.
"She's so unselfish, but tonight she kind of had a different look in her eye," Head said. "The last couple weeks she's kind of turned it up that much. When she plays like that, we're a different team as well."
Shelton tied for game-high scoring honors with 19 points along with teammate Keyozdon Jones. Jones buried a pair of 3-pointers in that lopsided opening quarter and had four treys in all.
"We got the ball in the right peoples' hands," Head said. "A couple layups early, and then we found (Keyozdon) Jones. She's our shooter."
The Lady Purples didn't let up in the second quarter, scoring nine straight to open up a 34-4 lead with 4:59 left in the half.
Greenwood managed a 7-2 run to get back to within 36-11, but Bowling Green closed out the half with another 7-0 spurt to lead 43-11 at the break.
"They're a good team, they really are and they shot the ball well," Lady Gators coach Zach Simpson said. "At the same time, the shots they were taking were not contested like we wanted them to be. We came out and tried to throw a little kink in them defensively right now and they matched it really well."
The Lady Gators outscored Bowling Green in each of the final two quarters, but it wasn't nearly enough to make up the deficit. Eighth-grader Leia Trinh led Greenwood with 11 points.
Bowling Green outrebounded the Lady Gators 40-28 and forced 20 turnovers while surrendering only seven.
Now it's own to Thursday's championship, where both teams can relax after already qualifying for regionals.
"Thursday is just playing with house money, as so we like to say," Head said. "We want to win it – we're keeping score, so we want to win. But we're just trying to get to Diddle Arena."
GHS 4 7 16 10 – 37
BGHS 25 18 14 9 – 66
GHS – Trinh 11, Keener 7, Une 7, Lasley 6, Grant 4, Gordon 2.
BGHS – Shelton 19, Jones 19, James 8, Bailey 7, Gurley 4, Tisdale 4, Briley 3, Huskey 2.
