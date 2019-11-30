1. Can the Dragons win a third straight region crown?
The Dragons have won the region, and advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament, the last two years.
With almost everyone back, Warren Central looks to be the favorite again.
The Dragons will have plenty of experience and talented underclassmen ready to contribute.
2. Can Greenwood crash the party?
The Gators were one quarter away from eliminating the Dragons in the District 14 Tournament.
That should be plenty of motivation for a team that returns lots of talent and adds a few key pieces for first-year head coach Will McCoy.
If the talent can mesh, Greenwood could be a big-time spoiler.
3. Can Glasgow crash the party?
The Scotties enter the season as perhaps the team best equipped to end District 14’s region dominance.
Senior Jaden Franklin, back from an injury that cost him all of last season, is part of a deep and talented roster that has pushed the Dragons in the last two region tournaments.
4. Who takes charge in District 13?
Logan County led the way last season, but Franklin-Simpson overcame a slow start to be a factor late.
The Wildcats bring back a little more experience, but will it be enough to close the gap?
Russellville and Todd County Central will look to be spoilers, with the Panthers needing to replace leading scorer Jacob Naylor.
5. Is Butler County the team to beat in District 12?
The Bears won 14 games last season and bring back a young team that logged a lot of minutes last season.
Longtime rival Edmonson County could be the Bears' biggest threat, along with defending district champion Grayson County.
