1. Can the Lady Purples regain the region crown?
Bowling Green nearly repeated as region champions last year. With almost everyone back from that postseason run, the Lady Purples look to be a region contender once again.
Bowling Green returns a nice balance of youth and experience that will look to continue the program’s recent success.
2. Can Barren County reload and repeat?
The Trojanettes do return Region 4 preseason player of the year Elizabeth Bertram, but the cast around the senior guard will be a lot different with no other starter returning.
Senior forward Karleigh Delk and sophomore guard Raven Ennis are among the players looking to challenge for starting roles.
3. Will Glasgow challenge in Region 4?
The Lady Scotties enter the season with three returning starters – including the all-region duo of Anzley Adwell and Ashanti Gore.
They headline a talented roster that was one of the best defensive teams last season. With a little more offense, Glasgow has a chance to improve on last year’s run to the region semifinals.
4. Does Logan County take the next step?
Logan County has ruled District 13 in recent years, but has not gotten past the region semifinals.
With plenty of experience back, the Lady Cougars are hopeful this is the year they break through and get in position to play for a region title.
Paige and Peyton Vanzant provide depth in the backcourt, with Kennedy Nichols a force in the paint.
5. Will Edmonson County win again in District 12?
The Lady Cats were able to make it two straight district crowns, winning 24 games last season.
Butler County hopes to contend this year, with Grayson County also in the mix.
