The Russellville boys' soccer team made it back-to-back wins with a 6-1 victory Monday against Muhlenberg County.
Avery Flener led the Panthers with five goals and Kevin Vera had one. Alejandro Zepeda and Jeremiah Smith each had an assist in the victory and Nathan Cates had 13 saves.
Russellville (7-8-1) will host Todd County Central on Tuesday. Muhlenberg County (5-11-1) will travel to Ohio County on Thursday.
Girls' soccer
Warren Central 4, Grayson County 0
The Lady Dragons ended a three-game skid with a 4-0 victory Monday against Grayson County.
Itzel Falcon-Perez had two goals, Kelsey Lazo had one and Jaylynn Diaz-Monge had one. Lazo also recorded an assist and Beatrice Malenga had two for Warren Central.
Stacey Edgar had three saves and Thalia Ruiz had two for the Lady Dragons (6-6-0), who will close the regular season at Fort Knox on Oct. 2. Grayson County (3-10-0) will travel to Butler County on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.