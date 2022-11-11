Bowling Green football coach Mark Spader felt like his team had its best week of practice in preparation for Friday night’s game against visiting South Warren and was hopeful that focus transferred to the game.
Any concerns were put to rest quickly, with Bowling Green dominating its district rival with a 34-0 victory over the Spartans in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Bowling Green (10-2) used a complete effort on both sides of the ball to eliminate the defending 5A state champion and advance to host South Oldham next week.
“I’m so proud of them,” Spader said. “I just need them to buy into the fact that if we have another outstanding week of practice we are going to give ourselves a good shot next week against South Oldham.”
Bowling Green needed a last-minute touchdown to beat South Warren in the regular season. There was little doubt in Friday’s rematch, with the Purples taking control in the first quarter and cruising from there.
After going three-and-out on its first possession, Bowling Green scored on three straight possessions to build a 21-0 halftime lead.
The Purples got on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run by Javen Huddleston midway through the first quarter and added a 21-yard touchdown pass from Deuce Bailey to Easton Barlow to make it 14-0 after one.
Barlow and Bailey connected again for a 60-yard touchdown on the next possession, with BG amassing almost 300 yards in the first half.
“Our offense has been fun to watch all year,” Spader said. “They game-planned the heck out of them -- very focused. We ran it. We threw it. I was very proud of what they did.
“I know everyone is singing the praises of Deuce and the gang, but it starts up front. They have been banging the drum all year -- good protection and great run blocking.”
BG continued to rack up the yards in the second half.
Huddleston broke free for a 69-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to stretch the margin to 27-0. The Purples added an eight-play, 66-yard scoring drive in the fourth -- capped by a touchdown run from Jayden Axson.
“It was one of those nights,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “We had an aggressive game plan offensively and defensively. We thought we had to be really aggressive to win the game. It was one of those games where they were on point. When they are on point and you have an aggressive game plan, things can go south. That is kind of what happened.”
Bowling Green finished with 508 yards of offense.
Bailey threw for 261 yards, while Barlow had five catches for 115 yards.
Huddleston, who ran for 145 yards in the regular-season win over the Spartans, finished with 198 yards on 22 carries on Friday.
“I couldn’t do any of this without (my offensive line),” Huddleston said. “They’ve been so good all year.”
South Warren finished with 115 yards of offense and one turnover.
“I give it up to our defensive coaches,” senior defensive back Augustin Nyembo said. “They came in on Sunday. They game-planned -- put us in the best position we could be. We all bought in and really wanted this.”
With the loss South Warren ends its season 6-6, the most losses in a season since the inaugural season in 2011 when the Spartans finished 4-7. South Warren started the year with an impressive win over Highlands, but struggled with consistency, losing three out of the last four games.
“We had a lot of adversity from the very beginning, preseason on,” Smith said. “It’s one of those things where I feel like we could never dig ourselves out of the hole. I thought at the beginning of the year this group had a lot of potential. The truth of it is sometimes it never comes to fruition.”
Bowling Green will host South Oldham on Friday in the region finals.
SWHS 0 0 0 0 -- 0
BGHS 14 7 6 7 -- 34
First quarter
BG -- Javen Huddleston 2 run (Colin Fratus kick), 5:05
BG -- Easton Barlow 21 pass from Deuce Bailey (Fratus kick), 1:42
Second quarter
BG -- Barlow 60 pass from Bailey (Fratus kick), 9:10
Third quarter
BG -- Huddleston 69 run (run failed), 6:27
Fourth quarter
BG -- Jayden Axson 1 run (Fratus kick), 7:48