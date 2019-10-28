GLASGOW – The South Warren volleyball team came out focused and sharp in Monday’s Region 4 Tournament opener against Allen County-Scottsville, sweeping the Lady Patriots 3-0 (25-14, 25-7, 25-14) at Glasgow High School.
South Warren (25-8) nearly led wire-to-wire, bouncing back from a loss in the District 14 championship to breeze past ACS in three sets.
“Focus is a big deal – just trying to make sure that we stay level,” South Warren coach Justin Griffin said. “Just trying to take care of every ball, and I think we did a pretty good job of that tonight.
“Overall I was pretty pleased. I still think we can execute better in some areas, but we will hopefully try to clean some of that up.”
Senior hitter Lexi Button said a sense of urgency led to a more focused approach in Monday’s win.
“We all know if we lose, we are done,” Button said. “We always try to come out with focus, always try to do our best – really try to push for that win.”
Button had two kills early in the first set to help the Spartans build a 4-1 advantage. Allen County-Scottsville trimmed the deficit to 5-4 before South Warren used an 11-0 run to take command – closing out the set with a kill by Megan Simmons.
Allen County-Scottsville (20-12) scored the first two points in the second set, but South Warren quickly answered with five straight to regain a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
The Spartans recorded 13 kills in the second set. Sophie Pemberton and Maddie Rockrohr had five kills each, while Erin Nerland added four kills in the second set.
“We definitely picked up our offensive play,” Nerland said. “Everybody played really well and we started running different plays that we have been working hard on in practice.”
South Warren put it away with a strong serve in the final set. The Spartans, who had five service errors in the first two sets, had six aces in the third set – including two by Pemberton to start a 7-0 to open the set. The Lady Patriots responded with five straight points to cut the deficit to two, but were unable to get any closer.
“We try to serve aggressive, but I think sometimes we try to go for too much,” Griffin said. “I really think we were better than that in the third set and then we were able to play behind it when we got the ball over.”
Nerland led South Warren with 12 kills. Button had eight kills, while Pemberton and Rockrohr finished with seven kills each.
South Warren advances to face Clinton County, a winner over Todd County Central on Monday, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. With a win the Spartans will advance to a seventh straight region title game.
Ana Walker had five kills for Allen County-Scottsville, while Maddie Stallings and Chloe Cook added four kills each.
“We talk all year that just getting here is a big deal,” Griffin said. “When you are here anything can happen and you always have to bring your ‘A’ game. Credit all the players in the past that have been in this position the last few years and credit our girls now that they are stepping in and making sure they are doing the necessary things to hopefully get back to where we want to be – and that’s a state tournament.”
